Renfrew County, site of major inquest, declares intimate partner violence an epidemic

Intimate partner violence has been declared an epidemic in Renfrew County, a place where the move has special significance.

Last summer, a weeks-long inquest was held in the county west of Ottawa to closely examine the murders of three women in 2015 — Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam — by a man who had known all of them, and to come up with strategies to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The inquest jury eventually filed a total of 86 recommendations. The first called on the Ontario government to formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Since then, the municipal governments of Lanark County and Ottawa have made their own declarations.

Renfrew County made its declaration at a council meeting on March 29, following a delegation by JoAnne Brooks, co-ordinator of the advocacy group End Violence Against Women Renfrew County, as well as Faye Cassista and Lisa Oegema of Victim Services Renfrew County.

The resolution, which passed unanimously Wednesday with two council members absent, recognizes that this form of violence against women in rural communities is "serious to the health and wellness of local families," that the inquest was important for all rural communities, and that the county is "committed" to working with partners to educate and support residents "about the seriousness and long-term danger of violence in our community."

It also ordered the resolution to be sent to all Ontario municipalities and to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

The local community and its council "want change" on the issue of intimate partner violence, Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon said in a statement issued by the county Friday.

"Municipal governments can no longer remain silent on the sidelines. ... We will advocate for change, we will support the

victims, the survivors and the family members who are affected by violence," Emon said.

Laura Lepine, the county's director of community services, told council that some actions being taken by the county include training on how to recognize when someone is dealing with intimate partner violence, and connecting them with help in the community.

Female victims of violence also get priority placement on community housing lists, Lepine told council, and emergency assistance funding is provided as long as possible, including gift cards for groceries and gas, and in some cases first and last month's rent.

End Violence Against Women Renfrew County wrote in a separate announcement Friday that it's looking forward to the county showing in words and actions how it cares for everyone who lives there.

"Yet again, we are seeing leadership on this important issue on the ground at the local level, responding to the reality that service providers, activists and local representatives know all too well," wrote lawyer Kirsten Mercer, who represented End Violence Against Women Renfrew County at the inquest.

"We need all levels of government to share this sense of urgency and the need for real action to prevent gender-based violence."