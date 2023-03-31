Renfrew County under freezing rain warning Friday night

Renfrew County could be in for several hours of freezing rain overnight and into Saturday, Environment Canada is warning.

Freezing rain warnings are in place as a strip of inclement weather moves northeast from the Ontario-Michigan border toward Labrador.

Environment Canada's mix of weather warnings around noon Friday. The Renfrew County area is highlighted. (Environment Canada)

Renfrew County is expected to get snow during the day, followed by two to four millimetres of freezing rain from late Friday evening through Saturday morning.

As temperatures warm to an anticipated high of 11 C on Saturday, the freezing rain is expected to turn to rain later Saturday morning. On Saturday night, the forecasted low for Pembroke swerves back down to –14 C.

Ottawa-Gatineau is expected to see snow turning directly to rain. There's a risk of a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon as the temperature rises to 10 C and then falls to –12 C.

March will be Ottawa's sixth straight month with warmer-than-average temperatures.

The Kingston area is expected to get mostly rain, with a bit of snow early Friday afternoon.