RendezVous LeBreton partners want to salvage deal

One of the parties in the legal battle over the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats says companies run by Eugene Melnyk and John Ruddy are again turning to mediation, just more than two weeks before their deal officially dies.

Graham Bird, whose consulting firm GBA Development and Project Management has been involved in the RendezVous LeBreton partnership, said in a news release Friday that the deal is too important to fail.

A GBA spokesperson said the three sides have scheduled "imminent" mediation before Jan. 19, when the National Capital Commission officially ends the deal.

Bird, Melnyk and Ruddy are expected to be there, the spokesperson said.

NCC has said it could reconsider ending deal

An NCC spokesperson said last month the organization could reconsider ending the deal if it's presented with compelling evidence the partners have resolved their differences.

Bird, the team's original project manager, was named in a $700-million lawsuit launched by Melnyk in November and answered with a statement of defence filed in court Friday, refuting all the allegations against him and saying his company worked in good faith on the project over the last five years.

RendezVous LeBreton would bring a new NHL arena, housing, public space and more to the vacant patch of land just west of Ottawa's downtown.

Melnyk's lawsuit claims Ruddy is in a conflict of interest because his company, Trinity Development Group Inc., is developing a three-tower project on the other side of Albert Street, which Melnyk views as competition.

Ruddy answered with a billion-dollar counterclaim, saying Melnyk was trying to avoid paying for the arena because he couldn't afford it.

None of these claims has been proven in court.

Bird said former Ontario chief justice Warren Winkler has been asked to oversee the mediation.