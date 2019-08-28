Cyclist struck in Orléans dies

A cyclist struck by a vehicle in Orléans earlier this month has died of his injuries, Ottawa police confirmed Wednesday.

Idan Azrad, 27, was hit from behind on Renaud Road while on his way to work on Aug. 7.

Azrad was declared brain dead two days later, and his family flew him to Israel for further treatment.

He died there Tuesday, according to police.

His family described him as a kind, passionate young man with a love of cooking.

Idan Azrad, 27, far right, was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Here he is with his family a few days before the collision. (Supplied )

No charges have been laid.

After the collision, Innes Coun. Laura Dudas called for the extension of Brian Coburn Boulevard to take pressure off of Renaud Road, where there are two tight turns near the scene of the collision.