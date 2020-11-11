Scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremony still a moving tribute
The Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa was smaller and a little quieter this year, but it was nevertheless a moving tribute to those who served and sacrificed their lives for Canada.
There was no parade and few attendees, but Canada still honoured its fallen
The usual parade of veterans and serving military personnel was cancelled because of COVID-19, and many of the wreaths were laid ahead of time. To avoid the usual crowds, the Royal Canadian Legion and Ottawa police had asked people to watch the ceremony from home, but some turned out anyway.
Some traditions held fast, however: a bugler played the Last Post as dignitaries including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette paid tribute to the fallen.
As Wayne MacCulloch, past national president of the Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping, told CBC after laying a wreath, "Remembrance is not about being here, but about something in your heart."
Here's a look at what Remembrance Day looked like in the capital this Nov. 11.