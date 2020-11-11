Scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremony still a moving tribute

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa was smaller and a little quieter this year, but it was nevertheless a moving tribute to those who served and sacrificed their lives for Canada.

The usual parade of veterans and serving military personnel was cancelled because of COVID-19, and many of the wreaths were laid ahead of time. To avoid the usual crowds, the Royal Canadian Legion and Ottawa police had asked people to watch the ceremony from home, but some turned out anyway.

Some traditions held fast, however: a bugler played the Last Post as dignitaries including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette paid tribute to the fallen.

As Wayne MacCulloch, past national president of the Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping, told CBC after laying a wreath, "Remembrance is not about being here, but about something in your heart."

Here's a look at what Remembrance Day looked like in the capital this Nov. 11.

Sentries stand guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the first Remembrance Day ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Sgt. Frederic Paci performed the Last Post as part of the Remembrance Day ceremony in the nation's capital. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

While Canadians were encouraged to stay home this year, some still turned out at the National War Memorial to see the ceremony in person. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau pay their respects after laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

It wasn't the usual blanket of red, but a few people still laid poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this year. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's chief of the defence staff, looks on as the Remembrance Day ceremony begins at the National War Memorial. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Many wreaths were laid at The National War Memorial in advance of this year's small ceremony due to COVID-19. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

'Remembrance is not about being here, but about something in your heart,' MacCulloch told CBC. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)