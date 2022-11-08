What's open and closed this Remembrance Day in Ottawa

The National Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held once again in downtown Ottawa this Friday, as a way for Canadians to pause in a collective moment of reflection.

The Royal Canadian Legion welcomes spectators to the event. The ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial and begin around 10:30 a.m.

With the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, the ceremony at the National War Memorial will be back in full with a Veterans' Parade and a fly-past.

CBC will broadcast Remembrance Day specials on radio, television, and online. The television special will be hosted by CBC's Rosemary Barton, and the radio program will be hosted by CBC's Matt Galloway and Marcia Young. The radio special will begin at 10:55 a.m.

Other ceremonies will be held in communities across Ottawa, including one at Beechwood Cemetery

Food, drink and shopping

Most retail businesses will be closed until 12:30 p.m. in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw.

Restaurants, dry cleaners, small grocery stores, small pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations are exempt from this bylaw.

Museums and galleries

The Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History will be open with free admission.

The Diefenbunker is offering free admission to veterans, active military personnel, and their accompanying family members.

The Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Ottawa Art Gallery will be open.

The National Gallery of Canada is also open, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Ottawa

All client service centres, including the government service centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W. and the service centre at Ben Franklin Place, will be closed.

The city's Provincial Offences Court will be closed.

The 311 call centre will be staffed to respond to urgent matters.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

Green bin waste, recycling and garbage will be collected as normal.

The Trail Road waste facility will be open.

Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon speaks to a cadet after the presentation of the symbolic first poppy of the National Poppy Campaign at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Oct. 25, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Transit and traffic

Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms during National Veterans' Week, from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, can ride OC Transpo, Para Transpo and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) buses and paratransit service for no charge. Companions accompanying veterans also ride at no charge.

All transit vehicles will pull over to the side of the road at 11 a.m. for two minutes of silence, if safe to do so.

OC Transpo and the STO will operate on normal weekday schedules.

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday:

Elgin Street, from Laurier Avenue West to Wellington Street

Wellington Street, from Rideau Street to Elgin Street

Metcalfe Street, from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Queen Street, from Metcalfe Street to Elgin Street

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

Free parking at city hall will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to veterans who wear their medals or uniforms or who have veterans' licence plates.

Recreational services

All facilities will be open for drop-in activities. Most registered programs at swimming pools will operate.

Libraries

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Municipal child care