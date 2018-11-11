What's open and closed this Remembrance Day in Ottawa

Many Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa will welcome the public back this year, though distancing and mask-wearing will still be required.

The Royal Canadian Legion says spectators will be permitted at the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial, which runs from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Last year, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced the national ceremony and many others to go virtual for the first time.

CBC will broadcast Remembrance Day specials on radio, television, and online. The television special will be hosted by CBC's Rosemary Barton, and the radio program will be hosted by CBC's Matt Galloway and Nil Köksal. The radio special will begin at 10:55 a.m.

Food, drink and shopping

Most retail businesses will be closed until 12:30 p.m. in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw.

Restaurants, dry cleaners, small grocery stores, small pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations are exempt from this bylaw.

Museums and galleries

The Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History will be open with free admission.

The Diefenbunker is offering free admission to veterans, active military personnel, and their accompanying family members.

The Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Ottawa Art Gallery will be open.

The National Gallery of Canada is also open, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed.

City of Ottawa

COVID-19-related services

The Centretown Community Health Centre will be closed for COVID-19 testing on Thursday. All other testing locations in Ottawa will be open with regular operating hours.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking line at 613-691-5505 will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City services

All client service centres, including the government service centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W. and the service centre at Ben Franklin Place, will be closed.

The city's Provincial Offences Court will be closed.

The 311 call centre will be staffed to respond to urgent matters.

Green bin waste, recycling and garbage will be collected as normal.

The Trail Road waste facility will be open.

Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon speaks to a cadet after the presentation of the symbolic first poppy of the National Poppy Campaign at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Oct. 25, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Transit

Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms during National Veterans' Week, from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, can ride OC Transpo, Para Transpo and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) buses and paratransit service for no charge. Companions accompanying veterans also ride at no charge.

All transit vehicles will pull over to the side of the road at 11 a.m. for two minutes of silence, if safe to do so.

OC Transpo and the STO will operate on normal weekday schedules.

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

Free parking at city hall will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to veterans who wear their medals or uniforms or who have veterans' licence plates.

Recreational services

All facilities will be open for drop-in activities. Most registered programs at swimming pools will operate.

Libraries

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Municipal child care

All municipal child-care locations will be closed.

Public health