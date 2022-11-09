Content
Remembrance Day flybys set across eastern Ontario

Flybys in eastern Ontario for Remembrance Day include fighter jets over Ottawa, a large Hercules plane near Cornwall, and military helicopters over Arnprior, Kingston and Madoc.

2 flypasts over Ottawa, others range in location from Madoc to Martintown

CBC News
Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets fly over the National War Memorial during the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa Nov. 11, 2017. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

On Wednesday morning, the Royal Canadian Air Force sent out a list of commemorative flybys across Canada.

Eastern Ontario's flybys are:

Nearby communities may see and hear the aircraft coming and going.

The air force didn't share times for the flybys. The Royal Canadian Legion lists flybys over the national ceremony in downtown Ottawa at 11:05 and 11:30 a.m.

The lowest these aircraft should be going is 500 feet, or about 150 metres, above the highest obstacle on the route.

Flybys may be cancelled because of the weather. Ottawa and Cornwall forecasts features cloudy days on Friday, while Kingston and Trenton, south of Madoc, have a 40 per cent chance of showers in their forecasts.

