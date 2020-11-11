Public asked to stay away from Remembrance Day service downtown
Ottawa police will enforce COVID-19 protocols and move along uninvited spectators
The Royal Canadian Legion and Ottawa police are reminding the general public not to go downtown Wednesday for this year's Remembrance Day service.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony at the National War Memorial will be limited to 100 invited guests and there won't be a parade.
The Ottawa Police Service and the Legion are discouraging spectators from attending the ceremony in person and are instead asking people to watch virtually from home.
Officers will be at the National War Memorial to remind the limited attendees to wear masks and stay two metres apart. Barriers will be erected to keep the public away from the memorial, and officers will move uninvited spectators along should they arrive, according to the Legion.
CBC will broadcast Remembrance Day specials on radio, television, online and through the CBC News and CBC Gem apps.
The legion will also broadcast live ceremonies through its Facebook page. Some individual branches will still hold their own ceremonies, and anyone looking for more information is asked to contact their nearest branch.
Ceremonies begin at 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday with a two-minute moment of silence held at 11:00 a.m.
