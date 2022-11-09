How to observe Remembrance Day in Ottawa

On Remembrance Day, Canadians honour those who served and gave their lives for our country. This year on Nov. 11 there are many different options to remember in and around the City of Ottawa.

National Remembrance Day Ceremony

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the Royal Canadian Legion on behalf of the people of Canada is organizing the National Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa at the National War Memorial in the downtown core.

The general public is invited to join the service in person or follow on TV, radio or online.

Road access will be restricted around the National War Memorial before and during the service.

Flowers and poppies lay on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the early morning of Remembrance Day 2021 in Ottawa. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Westboro

A parade will leave the Legion branch for the cenotaph at 1:45 p.m., which will leave a block of Churchill Avenue and several blocks of Richmond Road closed.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m., and participants include branch members, the Ottawa Fire Services Band, cadets and children from Churchill Alternative School.

Bells Corners

Starting at noon, the Bells Corners branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a Remembrance Day ceremony and parade starting at the Nepean cenotaph at 101 Centrepointe Dr.

Barrhaven

Located at 103 Malvern Dr., John McRae High School will hold their Remembrance Day ceremony from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Greely

The Greely and District Legion branch will hold their ceremony beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Kanata

The ceremony in Kanata will be held at the end of Village Green Memorial Park on Colchester Square at 11:00 a.m.

A parade will form at 10:15 a.m. at the Russian Orthodox Church of the Blessed St. Xenis' parking lot, with a request to arrive early to be ready for when the parade begins at 10:45 a.m.

Parking will be available at two business malls located on Edenvale and Birkendale side streets, with some parking spots also on Colchester Square.

The left turn lane on Campeau Drive coming from March Road onto Colchester is going to be coned off with barricades placed at the end of the side streets near Colchester, and at both sides of Colchester at Campeau.

The public is invited to place wreaths either near the end of the wreath laying ceremony, or after.

Frosty poppies sit atop a tombstone on Remembrance Day at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Manotick

A parade will depart from the Legion branch at 10:10 a.m., with the Remembrance Day service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the cenotaph beside the Mill on Dickinson Street.

The Legion will hold a reception at its Manotick branch afterwards.

Richmond

Beginning at 10:45 a.m., there will be a Remembrance Day ceremony held at Richmond Memorial Park.

Kars-Osgoode

Located on Rideau Valley Drive, the village of Kars will hold a Remembrance Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. until about noon and a reception will be held at the St. John's Anglican Church following the ceremony.

North Gower

The Remembrance Day ceremony for the village of North Gower is located at the cenotaph on Perkins Drive. It will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. according to the Legion's website.

Orléans

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Orléans will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Legion branch.

The Legion's kitchen will be closed for both lunch and dinner, and their Friday night dinners will continue the following Friday, Nov. 18.

People pay their respects after a Remembrance Day ceremony at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa on Nov. 11, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Beechwood

The Beechwood cemetery, Canada's National Military Cemetery, will hold a Remembrance Day ceremony for military members of the National Capital Region, as well as their families and friends. It begins at 10:45 a.m.

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the Beechwood Ottawa website, which will begin at 11 a.m.