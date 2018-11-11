Here's where Remembrance Day ceremonies are being held in Ottawa
Canadians nationwide will pause Monday to join in a collective act of remembrance
Monday is Remembrance Day, and while the most prominent ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial, many smaller services will mark the occasion and allow Ottawans a chance to reflect on the sacrifices of others.
Here's a list of ceremonies you can attend Monday to honour those who have served.
Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial
Ottawa's main ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial Monday, just down the street from Parliament Hill.
At 10:30 a.m., a parade of veterans leaves the Hill and marches toward the monument, followed by dignitaries including the prime minister.
The proceedings are broadcast nationally and include the laying of wreaths and observing two minutes of silence.
Over on Parliament Hill, the Royal Canadian Legion has been projecting animated falling poppies on Centre Block each evening since Oct. 25.
Each poppy represents a fallen Canadian soldier, meaning 117,000 flowers will fall.
The Canadian War Museum
The Canadian War Museum offers several ways to connect to the country's past conflicts.
The museum will hold several events Monday morning, including opening its Military History Research Centre to help attendees learn about family members who served.
The centrepiece will take place at exactly 11 a.m., when light coming from the sole window in the museum's Memorial Hall will perfectly frame the original headstone of Canada's Unknown Soldier.
The room's architecture was designed specifically for that moment.
"It's probably one of the most meaningful things that happen in the museum on Remembrance Day," said museum spokesperson Avra Gibbs LaMey.
People can line up before 9:30 a.m. to receive free tickets on a first-come-first-served basis.
Orléans
Aside from the ceremony at the National War Memorial, the one in Orléans is expected to be the city's largest.
People can arrive at the legion branch on Taylor Creek Drive around 10:15 a.m., said president Joe McNulty.
He said a parade of 600 people in uniform will make its way to the cenotaph, located just outside the legion.
"We will have a flypast by the same [group of pilots] that does the national one," McNulty said.
He said the ceremony typically draws between 3,000 to 5,000 spectators. Afterward, the legion will welcome as many people as possible inside for sandwiches and refreshments.
Elsewhere in the area
-
Kanata: A ceremony will be held at the cenotaph near Village Green Memorial Park. Visitors should arrive before 11 a.m.
-
Kemptville: At 10 a.m., members of Branch 212 of the Royal Canadian Legion on Reuben Crescent will march toward the cenotaph on Prescott Street. The parade will be followed by a ceremony.
-
Manotick: A ceremony will be held at the cenotaph on Dickinson Street. Those who'd like to attend should arrive before 11 a.m.
-
Metcalfe: A parade is scheduled to get underway at 10:45 a.m. at the Metcalfe Municipal Building at 8243 Victoria St. Marchers will head to the cenotaph nearby, and a ceremony will follow.
-
Nepean: Bells Corners Legion Branch 593 will be holding a ceremony at the cenotaph outside Ben Franklin Place at 101 Centrepointe Dr. It's slated to begin at 10:45 a.m.
-
Navan: People can visit the cenotaph near the Navan Memorial Center and Arena at 10:45 a.m. for a ceremony and luncheon.
-
National Military Cemetery: Military members, family and friends are all invited to the cemetery — one section of the much larger Beechwood Cemetery — for a solemn ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Free parking is available.
-
Richmond: Members of Branch 625 of the Royal Canadian Legion will march toward the cenotaph near the corner of Perth and McBean streets at 10:45 a.m. A ceremony will then take place, and people are invited back to the legion for an open house afterward.
-
Vanier: At 1:45 p.m., the Royal Canadian Legion's Eastview Branch will parade north on Cyr Avenue toward the cenotaph near the end of Hannah Street. The public is invited to observe.
-
Westboro: A parade will begin at 389-391 Richmond Rd., outside the local legion, at 1:45 p.m. before making its way up to the cenotaph on the same street for a 2 p.m. service.