Here's where Remembrance Day ceremonies are being held in Ottawa

Monday is Remembrance Day, and while the most prominent ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial, many smaller services will mark the occasion and allow Ottawans a chance to reflect on the sacrifices of others.

Here's a list of ceremonies you can attend Monday to honour those who have served.

Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial

Ottawa's main ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial Monday, just down the street from Parliament Hill.

At 10:30 a.m., a parade of veterans leaves the Hill and marches toward the monument, followed by dignitaries including the prime minister.

The proceedings are broadcast nationally and include the laying of wreaths and observing two minutes of silence.

Over on Parliament Hill, the Royal Canadian Legion has been projecting animated falling poppies on Centre Block each evening since Oct. 25.

Each poppy represents a fallen Canadian soldier, meaning 117,000 flowers will fall.

Images of poppies are projected on Parliament Hill in this photo from 2016. Poppies are also being projected this year to honour roughly 117,000 fallen Canadian soldiers. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

The Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum offers several ways to connect to the country's past conflicts.

The museum will hold several events Monday morning, including opening its Military History Research Centre to help attendees learn about family members who served.

The centrepiece will take place at exactly 11 a.m., when light coming from the sole window in the museum's Memorial Hall will perfectly frame the original headstone of Canada's Unknown Soldier.

The room's architecture was designed specifically for that moment.

"It's probably one of the most meaningful things that happen in the museum on Remembrance Day," said museum spokesperson Avra Gibbs LaMey.

People can line up before 9:30 a.m. to receive free tickets on a first-come-first-served basis.

Orléans

Aside from the ceremony at the National War Memorial, the one in Orléans is expected to be the city's largest.

People can arrive at the legion branch on Taylor Creek Drive around 10:15 a.m., said president Joe McNulty.

He said a parade of 600 people in uniform will make its way to the cenotaph, located just outside the legion.

"We will have a flypast by the same [group of pilots] that does the national one," McNulty said.

He said the ceremony typically draws between 3,000 to 5,000 spectators. Afterward, the legion will welcome as many people as possible inside for sandwiches and refreshments.

Governor General Julie Payette shakes hands with Canadian Second World War veteran William John Buchanan, 103, from Montreal during last year's Remembrance Day ceremonies. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )

Elsewhere in the area