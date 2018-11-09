Remembrance Day 2019: What's open and closed in Ottawa
Here's a list of the businesses and services you can expect to be open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 11.
OC Transpo will operate on a regular schedule, but you can ride for free
Food, drink and shopping
- Most retail businesses will be closed until 12:30 p.m. in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw. Restaurants, dry cleaners, small grocery stores, small pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations are exempt from this bylaw.
Museums and galleries
- The Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum are open during regular business hours. The Canadian Science and Technology Museum is usually closed on Mondays but will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum will be closed.
- The National Gallery of Canada will be closed.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery will be open on regular hours.
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at City Hall will be open.
- The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed.
- All other City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed.
City of Ottawa
City services
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre located at 110 Laurier Ave. W., will be closed.
- The city's provincial offences court will also be closed.
- Ottawa's 3-1-1 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 3-1-1 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative. For persons with a hearing-related disability, call: 613-580-2401.
- Curbside green bin, recycling, garbage, and leaf and yard waste collection will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.
Transit
- War veterans who wear their medals or uniforms may ride OC Transpo, Para Transpo and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) for free during National Veterans' Week, from Nov. 5 to 11. Veterans can use the video chat function at ticket machines to get through fare gates at O-Train stations.
- OC Transpo will operate on a regular schedule. Minor detours or delays may occur due to Remembrance Day parades and ceremonies across the city. All customers can ride OC Transpo buses, O-Train lines and Para Transpo at no charge on Nov. 11.
- OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road at 11 a.m. to observe two minutes of silence, if it's safe to do so. The Last Post and Reveille will play over bus radios. A moment of silence will also be observed on O-Train lines.
- The OC Transpo customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 11. Other customer service centres will be closed.
- STO will operate a special service on Monday, Nov. 11, and resume weekday service on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Parking
- All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply.
- Free parking will be available at City Hall from Friday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 11, at 6 a.m.
- Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms or who have a veterans' licence plate on their vehicle can park for free at City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Recreational services
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness and public skating with normal schedules. Clients should check with their facility to confirm as some exceptions will apply.
Libraries
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
Municipal child care
- All municipal child care locations will be closed.
Public Health
- The Sexual Health Clinic at 179 Clarence St. and all satellite clinics will be closed.
- The Site Needle and Syringe Program mobile van will run from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The office at 179 Clarence St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dental clinics and Parenting in Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.
- The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed. Voicemails and emails will be answered within one business day. For the latest health information, visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca.