Remembrance Day 2018: What's open and closed in Ottawa

This year Remembrance Day falls on a Sunday, which means Monday, Nov. 12, is a federal statutory holiday. Here's a list of the businesses and services you can expect to be open and closed during the Remembrance Day weekend.

Food, drink and shopping

Most retail businesses will be closed until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw. Restaurants, dry cleaners, small grocery stores, small pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations are exempt from this bylaw.

Museums and galleries

The Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum are open during regular business hours on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

The National Gallery of Canada will be closed from 10 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and the Karsh-Masson Gallery at City Hall will be open.

City of Ottawa

City services

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre located at 110 Laurier Ave. W., will be closed on Monday, Nov. 12. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The city's provincial offences court will also be closed on Monday, Nov. 12. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Ottawa's 3-1-1 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 3-1-1 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative. For persons with a hearing-related disability, call (TTY): 613-580-2401.

Curbside green bin, recycling, garbage, and leaf and yard waste collection will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.

Multi-residential garbage and recycling container collection will take place on its regularly scheduled day with no changes.

Transit

War veterans who wear their medals or uniforms may ride OC Transpo, Para Transpo and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) for free during National Veterans' Week, from Nov. 5 to 11.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Sunday, Nov. 11 and on Monday, Nov. 12. Buses will pull over on the side of the road when it is safe to do so to observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The OC Transpo customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 11. Other customer service centres will be closed.

STO will operate a Sunday schedule on Sunday, Nov. 11, and a special schedule on Monday, Nov. 12.

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

Recreational services

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness and public skating, with modified schedules. Most registered programs at community centres and arenas will be cancelled. Clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

Libraries

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Municipal child care