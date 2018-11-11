Skip to Main Content
Remembrance Day 2018 — in photos
Whether it was at the National War Memorial or the city's military cemetery, thousands of Ottawa-Gatineau residents braced the chilly weather Sunday to commemorate those who lost their lives in war.

Thousands took part in the commemorations across Ottawa

A chilly but sunny day in Ottawa on Sunday for the ceremony to mark 100 years since the First World War ended with the signing of the Armistice. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Residents headed to the National Military Cemetery and the Canadian War Memorial to take part in ceremonies commemorating Remembrance Day.

Special programs also took place at a handful of national museums, including the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canadian War Museum.

Most people attended the ceremony at the war memorial Sunday despite the chilly weather.

Soldiers parade during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Sunday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )
Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance places a wreath during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )
Veterans look on during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )
Governor General Julie Payette shakes hands with Second World War veteran William John Buchanan, 103, from Montreal during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )
 

Some people stayed indoors to attend special programs and ceremonies at museums and centres across Ottawa. 

Others attended a solemn ceremony at the National Military Cemetery inside the Beechwood Cemetery. 

