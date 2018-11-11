Remembrance Day 2018 — in photos

Whether it was at the National War Memorial or the city's military cemetery, thousands of Ottawa-Gatineau residents braced the chilly weather Sunday to commemorate those who lost their lives in war.

Residents headed to the National Military Cemetery and the Canadian War Memorial to take part in ceremonies commemorating Remembrance Day.

Special programs also took place at a handful of national museums, including the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canadian War Museum.

Most people attended the ceremony at the war memorial Sunday despite the chilly weather.

Soldiers parade during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Sunday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )

Ottawa gets ready for the Remembrance Day ceremony. Brilliant but cold day. View from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earnsliffestrategy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earnsliffestrategy</a> <a href="https://t.co/zBbEXgLTyp">pic.twitter.com/zBbEXgLTyp</a> —@PearsonCentre

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance places a wreath during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )

The royal salute for the Governor General <a href="https://t.co/dwBmzBewx6">pic.twitter.com/dwBmzBewx6</a> —@iamSas

Veterans look on during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )

Governor General Julie Payette shakes hands with Second World War veteran William John Buchanan, 103, from Montreal during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press )

Some people stayed indoors to attend special programs and ceremonies at museums and centres across Ottawa.

Very impressed by <a href="https://twitter.com/avspacemuseum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@avspacemuseum</a>’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RemembranceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RemembranceDay</a> set-up, watching the ceremony surrounded by planes that were used during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWI</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWII?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWII</a> <a href="https://t.co/dD7DoiTLq5">pic.twitter.com/dD7DoiTLq5</a> —@WheresWaldmeier

The Memorial Chamber inside the Peace Tower in Ottawa is where you'll find the Books of Remembrance, tomes that hold the names of every 🇨🇦 soldier who died serving their country. May we honour them, their sacrifices, and live in peace always. 🙏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRemembers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LestWeForget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LestWeForget</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ok0BWwmFFV">pic.twitter.com/Ok0BWwmFFV</a> —@JackVanD

“We find the humanity in the words of the people.” — R.H. Thompson on our stage in Southam Hall. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheWorldRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheWorldRemembers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRemembers</a> <a href="https://t.co/daPlk9vIUV">pic.twitter.com/daPlk9vIUV</a> —@CanadasNAC

Others attended a solemn ceremony at the National Military Cemetery inside the Beechwood Cemetery.