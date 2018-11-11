Remembrance Day 2018 — in photos
Thousands took part in the commemorations across Ottawa
Whether it was at the National War Memorial or the city's military cemetery, thousands of Ottawa-Gatineau residents braced the chilly weather Sunday to commemorate those who lost their lives in war.
Residents headed to the National Military Cemetery and the Canadian War Memorial to take part in ceremonies commemorating Remembrance Day.
Special programs also took place at a handful of national museums, including the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canadian War Museum.
Most people attended the ceremony at the war memorial Sunday despite the chilly weather.
Ottawa gets ready for the Remembrance Day ceremony. Brilliant but cold day. View from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earnsliffestrategy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earnsliffestrategy</a> <a href="https://t.co/zBbEXgLTyp">pic.twitter.com/zBbEXgLTyp</a>—@PearsonCentre
The royal salute for the Governor General <a href="https://t.co/dwBmzBewx6">pic.twitter.com/dwBmzBewx6</a>—@iamSas
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lestweforget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lestweforget</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/remembranceday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#remembranceday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/HJNRB6vn4S">pic.twitter.com/HJNRB6vn4S</a>—@LeanneCanuck
Some people stayed indoors to attend special programs and ceremonies at museums and centres across Ottawa.
Very impressed by <a href="https://twitter.com/avspacemuseum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@avspacemuseum</a>’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RemembranceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RemembranceDay</a> set-up, watching the ceremony surrounded by planes that were used during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWI</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWII?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWII</a> <a href="https://t.co/dD7DoiTLq5">pic.twitter.com/dD7DoiTLq5</a>—@WheresWaldmeier
The Memorial Chamber inside the Peace Tower in Ottawa is where you'll find the Books of Remembrance, tomes that hold the names of every 🇨🇦 soldier who died serving their country. May we honour them, their sacrifices, and live in peace always. 🙏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRemembers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LestWeForget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LestWeForget</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ok0BWwmFFV">pic.twitter.com/Ok0BWwmFFV</a>—@JackVanD
“We find the humanity in the words of the people.” — R.H. Thompson on our stage in Southam Hall. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheWorldRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheWorldRemembers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRemembers</a> <a href="https://t.co/daPlk9vIUV">pic.twitter.com/daPlk9vIUV</a>—@CanadasNAC
Others attended a solemn ceremony at the National Military Cemetery inside the Beechwood Cemetery.
Beautiful but chilly day at Beechwood National Cemetary. The <a href="https://twitter.com/OttCatholicSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttCatholicSB</a> choir did a fabulous job. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Remembrance100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Remembrance100</a> <a href="https://t.co/OcCRc1HWSO">pic.twitter.com/OcCRc1HWSO</a>—@sweetinsixth
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weremember?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weremember</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/payingrespects?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#payingrespects</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sacrificeforourfreedom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sacrificeforourfreedom</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/veteranfieldofhonor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#veteranfieldofhonor</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beechwoodcemetary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beechwoodcemetary</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RememberanceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RememberanceDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/6spibdTASC">pic.twitter.com/6spibdTASC</a>—@serendipitosity