Religious and civil rights groups plan to challenge Quebec's secularism bill
Public school teachers and principals to be banned from wearing religious symbols
Civil rights activists in the National Capital Region say they will challenge Quebec's secularism bill introduced Thursday by the Coalition AvenirQuébec government.
The legislation bans public workers from wearing religious symbols such as the kippa or hijab.
This includes judges, Crown prosecutors, teachers and principals, although the bill will contain a grandfather clause to allow an estimated 500 public sector workers to continue wearing their religious symbols.
Public employees who carry a weapon — such as police officers, prison guards, and courthouse constables — will also be affected.
"We will fight this," said Leila Nasr with the National Council of Canadian Muslims in Ottawa.
"If [secularism] is truly the goal, then we really don't believe that this bill is going to help Quebec get there. Secularism — or laïcité — is not the absence of religion in the public sphere. It's the commitment of the state to respect and to protect all religions equally."
'State-sanctioned discrimination'
Nasr said the bill is particularly harmful because it puts religious minorities at a disadvantage when it comes job opportunities, stunting their economic mobility.
"The reality is that Muslim women, and other people who choose to wear their religious identifiers, will now wake up to an entirely different set of opportunities that is afforded to other Quebecers," she said.
"Put simply, this is textbook state-sanctioned discrimination. For a community that's already been pushed to the margins and targeted and ostracized ... this is especially concerning."
"Sikhs who are very visible ... Jews, as well, who wear kippas, they're going to be singled out."
Khan said the bill has created a sense of fear in his community, which could lead to a change in the demographics of the province.
"You will see an exodus of professionals and others from Quebec, which is going to impact Quebec society in many ways."
Premier François Legault has said he's prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to impose the ban if challenged.
The clause allows provincial or federal authorities to override certain sections of the charter for a period of five years.
With files from Benjamin Shingler