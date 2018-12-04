Volunteers plead for return of stolen Buddhist relic

Volunteers at a Buddhist meditation centre in Ottawa are asking for the return of an irreplaceable reliquary that was stolen during a break-and-enter at the end of November.

Ottawa police got a call about a break-in at the Shambhala Meditation Centre on Ross Avenue in Wellington West on the morning of Nov. 25.

Volunteer Alexis Shotwell, who was running a meditation program at the centre that weekend, said she arrived early on Sunday morning to set up for the day, only to find the centre had been ransacked.

She said the thief stole a laptop and broke open a donation box — but the biggest shock came when she realized the centre's rare reliquary — a container for religious relics — was missing.

"This is one of these things that is really particular to this community and doesn't have a lot of meaning for anyone else," Shotwell said. "It symbolizes a connection to teachers from the past."

Irreplaceable artifact

The artifact contains a bone fragment of Buddhist teacher Chogyam Trungpa Rinpoche, Shotwell said. His teachings formed the specific line of Tibetan Buddhism, known as a lineage, practised at the centre.

He died in 1987 and his remains were placed in several reliquaries, Shotwell said — fewer than 10 were made, making the loss of the artifact especially heart-breaking.

It was kind of a hit in the gut. - Naomi de Ville, volunteer

Volunteer Naomi de Ville took stock of what was missing after the theft and wrote up a report for police.

"It was kind of hit in the gut," she said. "It's a religious and cultural artifact, and the fact that that had been taken was the one that really hit me the hardest."

The loss of the other items that were stolen — especially the laptop — will place a financial strain on the volunteer-run centre, de Ville said.

Volunteers have tried appealing on social media for the return of the items, even offering the thief complete anonymity, but there's been no response so far.

Culprit may be familiar with centre

Because the centre itself is in a nondescript building and isn't visible from the street, Shotwell said the thief may be someone familiar with the organization and the things that were stolen.

But despite the mess left behind, she said it seemed to be an act of desperation rather than one of hate.

"This just demonstrates that someone is having a really hard time," Shotwell said. "For someone who has a connection to the centre to take something from it means that they're really suffering."

She said punishment for the thief isn't the reason the centre is appealing to the public — rather, there's a sense of concern for the person involved and a plea from volunteers, for whom the reliquary means so much.

"We hope they're OK," she said. "We don't actually hold this against them, but it would be an incredible gift to have this returned."

Ottawa police continue to investigate.