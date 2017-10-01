More remains given final resting place, 2 centuries later

The bodies of 30 people who died nearly two centuries ago will be reinterred in a solemn ceremony at Ottawa's Beechwood Cemetery Sunday.

They're among the remains of at least 79 people unearthed during excavation for the LRT system six years ago. They remains were found under a surface parking lot on the north side of Queen Street between Elgin and Metcalfe streets, in what was once the Barrack Hill Cemetery.

The cemetery was in use for just 19 years, from 1826 and 1845. Researchers say it was mainly used by working-class families. While many remains were moved when the cemetery was closed, some were left behind, possibly because families didn't have the means to pay for reinterment at the time.

The 30 people who will be reinterred Sunday include seven children and 23 adults.

According to the City of Ottawa, the ecumenical funeral service will include music, poetry, hymns, prayers and a blessing that would have been typical in the early 1800s. It's the second of two ceremonies, the first of which was held in October 2017.

Workers stopped digging on Queen Street after the remains were uncovered in September 2013. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Reconstructing the past

The remains and artifacts uncovered at the Barrack Hill Cemetery site have given some insight into what life was like in the settlement nearly 200 years ago, well before it was renamed Ottawa.

But what did those people look like?

Forensic reconstruction artist Sarah Jaworski worked on the skull of one man, who was likely between the ages of 30 and 40 when he died as long as 193 years ago, to get a better idea.

"There's a lot of clues you can take from the skull into seeing what the face would look like," she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Forensic artist Sarah Jaworski. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

She found the man's dimpled chin his most fascinating feature, but had trouble shaping his nose.

"There are quite a few measurements you take from different bony landmarks on the skull," she said.

The approximate shape and size of a nose can be determined through a number of equations, as well as by examining the nasal hole and "from the profile, the shape of that kind of shows you what the shape of the nose will look like."

Hair isn't as easy to figure out by looking at a skull, Jaworski said. This specimen ended up with mutton chops and curly locks, topped off with a hat procured from the Bytown Museum.