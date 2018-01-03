City closer to updating recreation registration system
Improved sign-up system for city-run programs could take more than a year
The City of Ottawa is getting closer to updating its recreation registration system — a service that has frustrated many parents trying to sign their kids up for city-run programs.
During a meeting of the city's community and protective services committee Thursday, recreation manager Dan Chenier said revamping the registration system is a priority for his department, but could still take more than a year.
"We are on the cusp, we believe, of signing for a new service and ... if we finalize that piece before year-end ... we can have this system up and running in early 2021," Chenier told the committee.
Wait! What! I may not have to set the alarm for 11pm, have two laptops and 2 cell phones on the go, pressing refresh 4 560 times to get my kids into their swim lessons???? What???? Digital customer service improvements? Christmas has come early!!!! <a href="https://t.co/qDS7XwMQ3C">https://t.co/qDS7XwMQ3C</a>—@l_storrie
Coun. Jeff Leiper said updating the system should be a top concern for the department.
"I don't want to make it a term of council priority, I want to make it a term of, like, as soon as possible priority," he said.
Chenier said one of the challenges has been ensuring the new system is flawlessly bilingual.
"Having a good, robust French version of what we do ... in this market is often a challenge," he said.
The city had attempted to create its own system before seeking to contract it out, the committee heard.
"We were a good ways into implementing a solution, and have now had to look at another solution," Chenier acknowledged.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.