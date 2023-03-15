Furniture bank for refugees could disappear without new home

An Ottawa organization that provides asylum seekers with free, gently used housing essentials is losing its warehouse this spring. The founder says a new space is needed or it could close for good.

Suzi Shore Sauvé started House to Home in the fall of 2020 out of her garage and said she has since helped about 500 refugee families get settled in their new homes.

Sauvé currently stores thousands of donated items — from rolling pins to toasters and couches — at the old Country Grocer on Ridgewood Avenue near Mooney's Bay.

The construction company that owns the building and donates the space to Sauvé plans to redevelop the property and asked House to Home to leave this spring, she said.

"We're trying to push it as long as we can," she said. "We really want [a] new space so we can serve the next 500 families."

The last aisle of the store is devoted to toys, furniture and other equipment for babies and older children. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

House to Home runs on donations and Sauve's personal funds. While refugees are not charged for the services, people who donate furniture are asked to cover any delivery costs.

Furniture for one bedroom, for example, costs $275 to donate. People can contact Sauvé and drop off items in person for free.

When refugees need items, they can book an appointment and select the things they need.

When volunteers and workers have assembled a family's requested items, they are placed in boxes and piled together at a dedicated aisle. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Asad Rahimi came to Canada from Afghanistan a year and a half ago and now works at House to Home with two other refugees. He estimates the group saved his family alone up to $6,000.

"That's not just me, that's every refugee saving from here," he said.

"They're getting their kitchen, their mattresses, their sofas, dining set, microwave, iron, sometimes we're giving brand new stuff."

Asad Rahimi stands in one of the aisles of House to Home at the old Country Grocer on Ridgewood Avenue. He now works at the centre that he said helped save his family thousands of dollars when they arrived from Afghanistan in 2021. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

When CBC toured the repurposed grocery store last week, every aisle was packed to the rafters with place settings, children's toys, pictures, throw pillows and many other goods that complete a home.

Each aisle was organized and dedicated to a different part of the home.

The former meat refrigerator used to display clothes, organized by type and size, but these items have already been packed in boxes, preparing for a move this spring. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

After starting House to Home, Sauvé said she quickly understood the need for emergency furniture for refugees in Ottawa. Some would otherwise go weeks sleeping on the floor while waiting for beds, she said.

"Our only demographic is refugees," she said. "We're that place that makes sure they have their furniture quickly."

House to Home needs a space that's at least 10,000 square feet (around 900 square metres) with heat, working washrooms, parking and a door large enough for loading and unloading furniture, said Sauvé.

As of Tuesday, the organization had no offers for a new space.