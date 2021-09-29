Algonquin elder Claudette Commanda remembers when Ottawa's mayor announced the city's reconciliation plan more than three years ago.

Now, as the country recognizes its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Commanda says she wants to see more action on a municipal level.

"It's encouraging to know that some steps have been taken for sure, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done," Commanda said.

In February 2018, city council approved a Reconciliation Action Plan as a response to the calls to action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The city's plan outlined 14 initiatives around themes of culture, employment, children's services, education and awareness.

CBC sought an update on those initiatives, but Suzanne Obiorah, who's in charge of Indigenous relations at the city, said she couldn't speak publicly until she provides a detailed update to city council in October.

Suzanne Obiorah is the Director of Race, Equity, Inclusion, Indigenous Relations and Social Development at the City of Ottawa. (Submitted by City of Ottawa)

"We're at a place where we really want to reflect on the plan and learn from the areas where we've seen progress, identify what potential gaps we have, and work with colleagues and the community," Obiorah said.

Commanda, who is Algonquin Anishinabe from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, said any actions relating to reconciliation should always involve the Algonquin people.

She said changing the name of the Prince of Wales Bridge to the Chief William Commanda Bridge, after her grandfather, was a nice gesture but she's less impressed with a massive land deal.

The ongoing plan by the Algonquins of Ontario, a group that is provincially and federally recognized to negotiate land claims with the government, and their partner Taggart will create a 45,000-resident sustainable community called Tewin in the southeast part of the city.

The city called it reconciliation, but Commanda argued the particular deal excluded some Algonquin First Nations.

"I believe there is still time to make a resolve relating to this issue ... we have to have our say in everything and anything related to the development of our lands here in the City of Ottawa," Commanda said.

She would also like to see more Algonquin representation around Ottawa in the form of historical plaques and statues of past leaders.

"Because after all, this is our homeland, and we continue to be here," she said.

WATCH | Reconciliation means more representation for Indigenous people, elder says

Reconciliation means more representation for Indigenous people, elder says 1:14 Algonquin elder Claudette Commanda says she’d like to see the city do more to recognize Indigenous history in the area and offer more opportunities to learn about the past. 1:14

Need for concrete action

Lynn Gehl, who is Algonquin Anishinaabe-kwe from the Ottawa River Valley, said reconciliation means nation to nation, which for her means an equal sharing of land and resources.

"If they want to do something, they can do something concrete and real, such as share the tax dollars that are coming from Algonquin lands," Gehl said.

Obiorah said there is a commitment to creating a city and workplace that is "safe, welcoming and inclusive for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people."

"At least 40,000 urban Indigenous people have made this their home and we have an important role to play in the ways we demonstrate our reconciliation commitment to our employees and to the public," Obiorah said.

She highlighted the city's work through increased cultural learning for staff, such as Indigenous History Month webinars and access to web-based learning sessions hosted by partners from Indigenous communities.

Obiorah said Indigenous relations specialists are working with the Aboriginal Working Committee to co-ordinate the progress of the Reconciliation Action Plan and next steps will be identified in the report shared next month.