Redblacks drop receiver Bray, citing pending criminal charges

The Ottawa Redblacks has released receiver Jaquan Tyreke (Quan) Bray, citing pending criminal charges.

The team said in a news release it learned about the charges against Bray on Thursday. It did not specify the nature of the charges.

REDBLACKS statement on WR Quan Bray<br><br>🔗 : <a href="https://t.co/LBUOoDbXsF">https://t.co/LBUOoDbXsF</a> <a href="https://t.co/qZDEaRPn8f">pic.twitter.com/qZDEaRPn8f</a> —@REDBLACKS

Bray spent two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes before signing with the Redblacks last October.

The 30-year-old was previously arrested in Texas in February 2020 while traveling in an SUV that contained over 70 kilograms of cannabis. The Alouettes suspended Bray following that arrest.