Redblacks drop receiver Bray, citing pending criminal charges

Ottawa's Canadian Football League team released Jaquan Tyreke Bray Thursday.
Bray, 30, previously arrested in Texas while travelling with cannabis
The Ottawa Redblacks has released receiver Jaquan Tyreke (Quan) Bray, citing pending criminal charges.
The team said in a news release it learned about the charges against Bray on Thursday. It did not specify the nature of the charges.
Bray spent two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes before signing with the Redblacks last October.
The 30-year-old was previously arrested in Texas in February 2020 while traveling in an SUV that contained over 70 kilograms of cannabis. The Alouettes suspended Bray following that arrest.