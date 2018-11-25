Redblacks players frustrated, disappointed season cancelled

Ottawa Redblacks players are demanding financial compensation now that it's clear they won't be playing football this year.

The Canadian Football League announced Monday the upcoming CFL season would be cancelled and the Grey Cup wouldn't be presented for the first time since 1919.

"It's disappointing. I was hoping that we would be able to play at least some sort of season," said Nolan MacMillan, a offensive lineman who starts right guard for the Redblacks.

Raised in Arnprior, Ont., MacMillan has been with the team since its inaugural season seven years ago. He's played football for more than half his life and says he knows how short the opportunity is to play the game professionally.

"To put in all that work, to sacrifice ... and to miss out on a season when you can only get so many seasons — it's definitely disappointing."

MacMillan now plans to spend the year working toward the financial advisor career he hopes to transition to once his football days are over.

A football fan waves an Ottawa Redblacks flag ahead of the 106th Grey Cup between the Redblacks and the Calgary Stampeders. All hopes of competing for the Grey Cup in 2020 were dashed after the CFL cancelled the upcoming season. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Other players are feeling uncertainty about their future.

"They feel robbed because they've been working their asses off all year and now they don't even have the chance to go compete for a job and make a salary, make a living off of football," said Antoine Pruneau, a defensive back for the Redblacks and player representative.

"There's no security for 2021 either. So, it's really tough," he said.

Pruneau wants players, who spent months training, to get some pay for their time.

CFL considering help for players

Unlike other professional sports teams, the CFL doesn't have any significant broadcast revenue and instead relies on ticket sales, said Mark Goudie, president and CEO of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), which owns the Redblacks.

He acknowledged there's a lot of anxiety among players.

"This is their livelihood. Their careers are short and missing a season is devastating for them," he said.

Antoine Pruneau is a Redblacks defensive back and player representative. He says some players feel robbed of the season and being able to earn a living. (Judy Trinh/CBCNews)

The league is looking for ways to help players after it was unable to salvage the season.

One possibility, Goudie said, is using the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, a federal government program that allows employers to apply for wage subsidies for employees; something OSEG itself has taken advantage of to keep its 140 staff employed.

"I know the league is working through what that might look like with the players union right now," he said, adding the CFL hopes to present something to the players within the next couple of days.