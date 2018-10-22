No kicking back for Redblacks record-breaker

A few days after setting an all-time world record for the most consecutive field goals in pro football history, Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward says he's got his eyes fixed firmly on the next game, and the next field goal.

All season, Ward has been breaking records. He kicked things off with the most consecutive field goals for a rookie, then for a Canadian, and finally for any kicker in the Canadian Football League.

He now holds the world record.

Ward made his 45th consecutive field goal during the Redblacks' home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday, eclipsing the previous mark of 44 held by Adam Vinatieri of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts for the longest streak in pro football history.

"If you think back to a year ago, I was playing football for the University [of Ottawa]," Ward told CBC Radio's All In A Day Monday.

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward, right, celebrates his 45th consecutive field goal during his team's win over Hamilton on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"It's kind of crazy to think about what's really happened in a year…. I'm super excited to see what the next little bit [has in store] for us."

His advice to other kickers?

"You got to stay calm, cool and collected. You can't get too high, you can't get too low," Ward said. "It is our jobs.... It's us doing our part to help win football games."

It's so good that Redblacks place kicker Lewis Ward has broken a world record. 10:22

Gee-Gees points leader

Ward spent five seasons with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, emerging as the school's all-time points leader.

"He does a good job of making an adjustment on the fly," Redblacks punter Richie Leone told All In A Day.

"Because things do go wrong, and [Ward] does a good job of compensating for it."

The Ottawa Redblacks edged out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 35-31 Friday to move into sole possession of first place in the East Division.

They're playing the Tiger-Cats again Saturday for the second game of their back-to-back series.