​Redblack Greg Ellingson charged with failing to give a breath sample

The Ottawa Redblacks say wide receiver Greg Ellingson was charged with failing to provide a breath sample Friday morning.

The team did not say where the incident occurred.

Ellingson will not be participating in team activities until further notice, a press release stated.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group and the Ottawa Redblacks said they are looking into the incident.

The 29-year-old from Florida just finished his fourth season in Ottawa with a loss in Sunday's Grey Cup.

He was named a league all-star in 2017.