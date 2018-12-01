Skip to Main Content
​Redblack Greg Ellingson charged with failing to give a breath sample
The Ottawa Redblacks say wide receiver Greg Ellingson was charged with failing to provide a breath sample Friday morning.

Greg Ellingson will not participate in team activities until further notice

Ottawa Redblacks say their receiver Greg Ellingson is charged with failing to provide a breath sample on Nov. 30, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The team did not say where the incident occurred.

Ellingson will not be participating in team activities until further notice, a press release stated.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group and the Ottawa Redblacks said they are looking into the incident.

The 29-year-old from Florida just finished his fourth season in Ottawa with a loss in Sunday's Grey Cup.

He was named a league all-star in 2017.

