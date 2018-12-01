New
Redblack Greg Ellingson charged with failing to give a breath sample
The Ottawa Redblacks say wide receiver Greg Ellingson was charged with failing to provide a breath sample Friday morning.
Greg Ellingson will not participate in team activities until further notice
The Ottawa Redblacks say wide receiver Greg Ellingson was charged with failing to provide a breath sample Friday morning.
The team did not say where the incident occurred.
Ellingson will not be participating in team activities until further notice, a press release stated.
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group and the Ottawa Redblacks said they are looking into the incident.
The 29-year-old from Florida just finished his fourth season in Ottawa with a loss in Sunday's Grey Cup.
He was named a league all-star in 2017.