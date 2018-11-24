Redblacks fans bring Grey Cup fever to Edmonton

As the Ottawa Redblacks go through their final preparations for the big game against Calgary on Sunday, fans have made their way to Edmonton to take in the Grey Cup spectacle.

Grey Cup week brings more than just great football: it's also filled with parades, parties, and performances from the teams' cheer squads.

Here are some of the fans who've been living it up out west.

These Redblacks fans donned their finest footwear for the occasion.

CBC Ottawa's Dan Sequin stopped in at the R-Nation party on Friday night.

The party has begun! Not bad for just after 6pm. Many Redblack fans upset that they don’t have a bigger venue <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Greycup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Greycup</a> <a href="https://t.co/7HZmXufdOs">pic.twitter.com/7HZmXufdOs</a> —@SeguinSports

And our Giacomo Panico bumped into a real 'fan's fan.'

No doubt he'll be cheering with the Redblacks against Edmonton's chief rival.

Ottawa head coach Rick Campbell is back in the city where his father Hugh, left, won five straight Grey Cups coaching the Eskimos, starting in 1978.

John and Angela Ward also made the trip to cheer on their son, Redblacks' kicker Lewis Ward.

Some fans are sending their love from overseas — and looking for a way to cheer on their team.

Anywhere in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Singapore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Singapore</a> to watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> Monday am? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Redblacks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Redblacks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a> —@Dam_in_Sin

Can't we be friends?

If you can't make the trip to Edmonton, our Radio-Canada colleagues cooked up a Grey Cup bingo card to play as you watch from home.