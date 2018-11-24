Skip to Main Content
Redblacks fans bring Grey Cup fever to Edmonton
Ottawa Redblacks fans who made the trip to Edmonton to cheer on their team have been out in force in the days leading up to tomorrow's big game.

Ottawa football fans are donning the plaid and cheering on their team

Redblacks fans met up with Big Joe after making the trek out to Edmonton to cheer on their team in the Grey Cup. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

As the Ottawa Redblacks go through their final preparations for the big game against Calgary on Sunday, fans have made their way to Edmonton to take in the Grey Cup spectacle.

Grey Cup week brings more than just great football: it's also filled with parades, parties, and performances from the teams' cheer squads.

Here are some of the fans who've been living it up out west.

These Redblacks fans donned their finest footwear for the occasion.

CBC Ottawa's Dan Sequin stopped in at the R-Nation party on Friday night.

And our Giacomo Panico bumped into a real 'fan's fan.'

No doubt he'll be cheering with the Redblacks against Edmonton's chief rival.

Ottawa head coach Rick Campbell is back in the city where his father Hugh, left, won five straight Grey Cups coaching the Eskimos, starting in 1978.

John and Angela Ward also made the trip to cheer on their son, Redblacks' kicker Lewis Ward.

Some fans are sending their love from overseas — and looking for a way to cheer on their team.

Can't we be friends?

If you can't make the trip to Edmonton, our Radio-Canada colleagues cooked up a Grey Cup bingo card to play as you watch from home.

