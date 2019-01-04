Redblacks' Diontae Spencer released, signs with NFL's Steelers

The Ottawa Redblacks have released receiver Diontae Spencer so he can pursue an opportunity with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

Spencer, 26, scored seven touchdowns and hauled in 1,007 receiving yards last season, his second with the Redblacks.

He also set the CFL's single-game yardage record against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2017, racking up 496 all-purpose yards.

The Redblacks announced Spencer's release Friday afternoon, shortly after the Steelers revealed in a tweet that they'd signed the four-year CFL veteran.

Spencer had previously worked out for other NFL clubs, including the Baltimore Ravens.

He was set to become a CFL free agent next month.