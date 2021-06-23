Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli announces retirement

Ottawa Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli is hanging up his cleats.

After a nine-year career in the CFL, including five with the Redblacks, Sinopoli announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Sinopoli said he came to the decision after being away from football over the past year due to a cancelled 2020 season.

"It wasn't an easy decision to bid farewell to such a big part of my life, but the time away from the game this past year, time spent with my family, has made me realize that now is the right time to say farewell," he said in a statement released by the team.

Originally drafted as a quarterback by the Calgary Stampeders in 2011 out of the University of Ottawa, Sinopoli made the transition to receiver.

After four seasons with the Stamps, Sinopoli signed with the Redblacks in 2015 and his career took off.

Sinopoli put up four 1,000 yard seasons in Ottawa, with a career best 1,376 yards in 2018 and was named a CFL all-star that season.

Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Brad Sinopoli, left, standout had 5,741 yards and 19 touchdowns in 139 games over five seasons with the Redblacks. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)

Sinopoli won two Grey Cups, one with Calgary and one with Ottawa, and was twice named the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2015 and 2018.

"I will be forever thankful for the opportunity the Calgary Stampeders gave me at both quarterback and receiver and beyond grateful to the Ottawa Redblacks for giving me a chance to turn into the player I never thought I would," he said.

Sinopoli will be joining the Redblacks ownership group as a community ambassador.