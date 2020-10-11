Red Cross workers being sent into Ottawa-area long-term care homes

The federal government is sending workers from the Canadian Red Cross into seven long-term care facilities in the Ottawa area, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Sunday.

"Today, our government approved a request for the [Red Cross] to help assess and stabilize the situation in seven long-term care facilities in Ottawa," Blair said in a tweet.

"Working together, we will get through this."

According to a spokesperson from Blair's office, the seven long-term care homes where the workers will be deployed are:

Almonte Country Haven in Mississippi Mills, Ont.

Carlingview Manor in Ottawa.

Madonna Care Community in Ottawa.

Marochel Manor in Ottawa.

Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Sarsfield Colonial Home in Ottawa.

St. Jacques Nursing home in Embrun, Ont.

The request for help came from the Ontario government, the spokesperson said. Blair's tweet did not specify the type of help the homes will be receiving.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there are currently 14 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city's long-term care homes and another 16 in retirement homes.

The most severe began Aug. 30 at the West End Villa, where more than 120 staff and residents have tested positive for coronavirus and 19 people have died.

Psychological aid, logistical support

CBC News previously reported that the federal government was offering to send the Red Cross — a charity that receives funding from the Canadian government and has a long history of responding to disasters — into COVID-19 hotspots as case numbers rise and parts of the country slip into a second wave.

A senior government official had said the Red Cross could provide logistical support for testing centres and long-term care homes, help isolate infected individuals, provide assistance with feeding and caring for the sick and offer psychological aid.

More than 600 Red Cross workers have been helping out in 25 long-term care homes in Quebec following a series of severe COVID-19 outbreaks in the spring.

The organization has also helped to deliver food to temporary foreign workers isolating in southwestern Ontario.

Over the summer, Health Canada worked with the Red Cross to build up a civilian workforce to deploy during regional outbreaks in the event of a second wave of infections in the fall.