Red Cross begins cutting cheques to unpaid tornado victims

The Canadian Red Cross says it's sending hundreds of dollars to tornado victims in the Ottawa area who hadn't yet received any financial assistance from the charity.

The Red Cross has come under fire for being slow to release the money it's collected to people in need of immediate emergency assistance.

On Thursday, the Red Cross said everyone who registered with the charity but hasn't received any assistance will receive payments.

Homes with three or fewer people will get $600, while homes with four or more people will get $800.

The charity said most eligible people were sent their money electronically Thursday, and advised anyone who's not set up to receive an e-transfer to contact it.

The Canadian Red Cross said last week it had set aside $720,000 for family financial assistance of the $1.3 million it had raised, but wasn't able to say how much money had been given out.

It said Thursday it had also set aside $300,000 to support community groups.