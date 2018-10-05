Red Cross cutting cheques for vulnerable tornado victims

The Canadian Red Cross announced Thursday it will be giving direct financial assistance for people affected by six tornadoes that tore through the Ottawa-Gatineau region last month.

The tornadoes touched down Sept. 21, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving many residents scrambling to find temporary shelter.

"The full picture of the impact in Ontario from these tornadoes is only now becoming apparent. And as damages are further assessed and we identify vulnerabilities, the Red Cross will be able to direct help to where it is needed most," said Tanya Elliott, vice-president of the Ontario Red Cross.

The most vulnerable, according to Elliott, are those who do not have insurance to help with their immediate basic needs.

"We have people who will walk them through the process and help them understand their needs and determine if there's some support that we can provide directly — but also direct them to any supports that might be available, too," said Elliott.

Hundreds helped in western Quebec

Over in Gatineau and western Quebec, the situation is similar.

So far, more than 1,800 people have been helped by the Red Cross in the region, said Pascal Mathieu, vice-president of Croix-Rouge in Quebec.

"Volunteers have been working tirelessly, 24 hours a day, to help the most vulnerable people affected by the tornado," Mathieu said.

"Thanks to the donations of the public, the business community and the government of Quebec, the emergency assistance that will be distributed in the coming days will support families in dire need."

Both Elliott and Mathieu encourage anyone affected by the tornadoes to register with the Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 or visiting their website for details.

