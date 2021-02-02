Canadian Red Cross investigating local group's handling of COVID-19 relief funds

The Canadian Red Cross is investigating a local Cameroonian community organization over possible financial irregularities related to the handling of COVID-19 relief funds.

It follows a divisive debate among members of COCACO, La Communauté Camerounaise du Canada – Région de la Capitale Nationale, over whether the money should have been deposited into the personal bank account of the organization's president.

COCACO received a federal grant, distributed through the Canadian Red Cross, to help with costs related to the pandemic, including distributing personal protective equipment and recruiting volunteers.

In the fall, a member of the CACOCA executive committee said the organization had received $20,000 in relief funds, but some members with knowledge of the Red Cross agreement knew the actual amount was closer to $27,000.

Members also learned a $9,000 grant from the Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario (AFO) had also been deposited in the personal bank account of André Kamdem, the organization's president.

COCACO president André Kamdem said it's not the first time money meant for the organization has been temporarily deposited in a personal bank account. (CBC)

Kamdem told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview that he had acted in good faith, and said the transactions had been transparent. He described it as a matter of efficiency during a period of transition within the organization, and said deposits had been handled that way in the past.

"The money went into my personal bank account, it's true," he said. "It isn't the first time officials within our organization have used their personal accounts to fix the organization's problems."

About $20,000 of the Red Cross funds stayed in Kamdem's account for a week before being transferred to COCACO. Kamdem insisted he's transferred all the money, but the executive committee claims an amount is still owed.

A report published in December by the internal COCACO committee that examined the irregularities made several recommendations, including calling for the resignation of the president and executive. COCACO has informed both the Red Cross and the AFO of the committee's findings and recommendations.

Questions about the handling of COVID-19 relief funds led to an internal report by COCACO, released in December. (Reno Patry/CBC)

The Canadian Red Cross said it has opened its own investigation into the irregularities because depositing money into a personal account is against the terms of its funding agreement with COCACO.

The Red Cross declined to comment further due to the ongoing investigation. No charges have been laid in the matter.

The AFO said that while the method doesn't meet its standards, it's satisfied the money was eventually transferred into the appropriate account and spent properly.

I think it damages the reputation of the entire community. - Catherine Difoum Nkongo

"Small organizations sometimes don't have all the tools for proper management," said AFO general manager Peter Hominuk. "I don't think it's a question of bad faith in this situation."

However, the incident has raised questions of trust among some COCACO members including Catherine Difoum Nkongo.

"Personally, I find it scandalous," Nkongo said in French. "I think it damages the reputation of the entire community."

Catherine Difoum Nkongo said she's concerned about the organization's reputation, and about the impact on community members who need the money to cover pandemic-related expenses. (CBC)

NKongo said the funding agencies should have been more careful about how the money was handled after it was disbursed, and she's concerned the incident could harm the very people COCACO was trying to support when it applied for COVID-19 relief funding.

"We have real needs. We don't want the shortcomings of a few individuals to damage the reputation of the community and ... deprive the community of the funds that are necessary to help the vulnerable," Nkongo said.

The money came from Employment and Social Development Canada's COVID-19 community relief fund. A total of $350 million has been earmarked for community organizations across Canada.

A spokesperson for the department said it knows of no confirmed irregularities, and said surveillance mechanisms are in place to ensure the money is put to proper use.