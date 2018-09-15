'We're all human beings': Recovery Day seeks to end stigma around addictions

Hundreds of people gathered at Ottawa City Hall Saturday for Recovery Day Ottawa, an annual event intended to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and raise awareness about recovery options in the community.

This year, naloxone kits, which help reverse opioid overdoses, were handed out as part of the Ontario Ministry of Health's free nalaxone program — which provides the kits and offers training on how to use them.

Mark Barnes, pharmacist and owner of Respect Rx Pharmasave, was showing people how the nasal spray — less invasivethan injecting naloxone — can keep someone breathing before paramedics arrive.

Thousands dying from apparent overdoses

"Unfortunately, there's so many people dying of opioid overdoses," said Barnes, who offered the training in partnership with Recovery Ottawa-Vanier.

Government figures from this June suggested that 4,000 Canadians died from apparent opioid overdoses last year in Canada, with over 1,000 of those deaths taking place in Ontario.

"We need to keep these people alive until they can get the proper training and proper psychological treatment to make sure they get better," said Barnes.

"That takes years. That takes a lot of hard work. But we want to make sure they're alive to receive that training,"

Pharmacist Mark Barnes, right, spent Saturday showing people how to use a naloxone kit, which helps reverse overdoses before medical professionals arrive on scene. (Olivier Plante/Radio-Canada)

'I just didn't know who I was'

Jon Paquet has attended the event for the last three years and has been sober for 20 months.

Paquet said he's dealt with mental health issues, depression, and anxiety, all of which led him to abusing alcohol and drugs.

On Saturday he took part in an art and painting station that had been set up, noting that art has helped him cope during his recovery.

"I just didn't know who I was," Paquet said.

"I've managed to get clean this time, and I'm pretty stoked about it. And I want to keep going with that and my journey."

Jon Paquet paints at the Recovery Day event. He says he turned to art to help with his addictions issues. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

'We're all human beings'

Paquet said it meant a lot to him to share his story Saturday.

"I've been through a lot and I've struggled a lot, but I've also had a lot of good times in sobriety and I wouldn't trade that for anything," he said.

"We're all human beings. We're all connected in a certain sense … and we should treat each other kindly and fairly."

Paquet said the event also offers a reminder of where people have come from and what they're striving for — and helps them find information about where to seek help.

"It's important to, to bring people together and knowing that no one is alone and they just need to ask for help and it takes strength to ask for help," he said.

Gord Garner, chair of Recovery Day Ottawa, says the stigma around addictions stops people from asking for help. (Olivier Plante/Radio-Canada)

Event chair Gord Garner said Saturday's event shows people all of the different forms and paths to recovery.

"The stigma associated with substance abuse keeps many people from stopping to ask for help and many people telling other people they got better," Garner said.

"And if it's not safe for me to tell you I got better, how will it ever be safe for me to tell you I'm not well?"

Many people filled the space beside Ottawa City Hall for Recovery Day Ottawa on Sept. 15, 2018. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

With files from Radio-Canada's Estelle Cote-Sroka