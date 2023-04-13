Record-breaking heat in forecast the week after an ice storm

Ottawa is bracing for a potential record-high temperature the week after the city was coated by several millimetres of freezing rain. (Photo: Ian Black/CBC)

Just eight days after an ice storm coated the capital, a record high of 28 C is in the forecast Thursday in Ottawa — though Environment Canada says the heat won't last.

The record for April 13 was set in 1945 when the mercury hit 26.7 C.

Ottawa's April 13 average high is around 10 C, according to Environment Canada. Thursday's forecasted high may soar over that and the forecasted overnight lows for the next four nights are all around that usual high.

"We've got winds from the south bringing very warm air," said Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

He said the longer range forecast models show things will return to normal starting next week and continue that way for the rest of April. Monday's forecasted high is currently 9 C.

"It's not to say we won't get a few days … [that are] warmer than normal, but overall the trend seems to be things settling back to more seasonal values."

Pursuit of the patio

Restaurants have hastily built patios throughout the downtown to take advantage of the warm weather while it lasts.

"We're looking forward to it," said Bob Firestone, who was setting up the patio at Blue Cactus Bar and Grill in the ByWard Market on Wednesday.

"It's not often we get this weather this early. It gets warm, but not that warm."

Firestone says residents have "the most hunger for patios in Canada" and expects business to be booming.