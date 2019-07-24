Make your own sakura water raindrop cake

Local restaurant Asian Alley will start shutting down at the end of July but its pastry chef is starting her own venture — and this week's D is for Dinner recipe features one of her special dishes.

Asian Alley owner Hoang Do says he and his wife decided to close down to spend more time together. Their pastry chef, Mollie Solomon, is going to pick up the torch and start a new business: Moli Hua Soft Pastry.

Solomon will be serving desserts at this weekend's Asian Night Market in Chinatown, with the Asian Alley team by her side.

One of them is her sakura water (made from cherry blossoms) raindrop cake, which you can make using the recipe below.

Sakura water raindrop cake

Clear gelatin ingredients:

4 tbsp gelatin.

5 cups water.

1 tbsp sakura water or essence of choice.

Clear gelatin instructions:

Sprinkle gelatin over 1 cup cold water and leave to bloom. Heat 4 cups water to around 90 C and dissolve bloomed gelatin in water. Cool for 10 minutes, then add sakura water or other essence. Pour into molds and set until firm.

Filling ingredients:

2 tbsp gelatin.

1/2 cup water.

13 oz. condensed milk and cream mixture (ratio to taste).

1 tbsp sakura water or other essence.

Filling instructions:

Sprinkle gelatin over water and leave to bloom. Heat milk and cream mixture, then stir bloomed gelatin until completely dissolved. Add sakura water or other essence.

Baking technique: