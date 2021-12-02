Make your own classic cocktail courtesy of a gin-ecologist

Author Melissa Yi's latest thriller sees her protagonist, Hope Sze, away on a romantic weekend at what was once a prohibition era inn known to offer up the best alcohol and the smoothest jazz bands north of the Detroit River.

Yi, an emergency room doctor in Cornwall, Ont., spoke to Alan Neal, host of CBC Radio's All In A Day this week to discuss the virtual launch for her novel called White Lightning. The event, sponsored by the Cornwall Public Library, featured a play based on the new book, as well as a cocktail workshop hosted by Yi's friend, Dr. Nathalie Gamache.

Gamache, a gynecologist who also refers to herself as a gin-ecologist, told participants, and All In A Day listeners, all about what she calls the "corpse reviver" cocktail.

Here's the recipe to try for yourself.

Corpse Reviver cocktail

Ingredients:

3/4 oz (half a jigger) London dry gin

3/4 oz Lillet

3/4 oz Triple Sec

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

Splash of Absinthe

Maraschino cherries or a twist of orange

Ice

Method: