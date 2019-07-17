A central Ottawa church-turned-event-space opened its new terrace this week and to mark it, this week's recipe taps one of its fresh summer dishes.

The Working Title Terrace opened Thursday at the allsaints event space on Laurier Avenue East.

The building is the former All Saints Anglican Church, which was purchased in a partnership between neighbours and business investors in December 2015.

The event space has now opened a courtyard restaurant just steps from Strathcona Park.

To mark the occasion, event space executive chef Jef Charlebois shared his recipe on CBC Radio's All in a Day for grilled peach and prosciutto salad.

Grilled Peach and Prosciutto Salad

Step 1: Make the basil vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 bunch basil.

1 tbsp. honey.

¼ cup apple cider vinegar.

¼ cup lemon juice.

3 cups canola oil.

1 tsp. salt.

½ tsp. black pepper.

Instructions:

Place all ingredients except the canola oil in a blender. Blend on medium speed while slowly adding canola oil until all oil is incorporated.

Step 2: Make the salad

Ingredients:

1 peach (cut into 8 pieces).

65g baby arugula.

15g thinly sliced prosciutto.

6 cherry tomatoes (cut each in half).

1 tbsp. roasted pumpkin seeds.

20g soft goat cheese.

1 tbsp. basil vinaigrette.

Instructions: