Vegan gingerbread cookies make the holidays festive — and inclusive

With Christmas coming up soon, you may already have visions of gingerbread cookies dancing in your head.

And if you don't, Marianthi Kosta certainly does.

Kosta is a chef and instructor at Algonquin College's school of hospitality and tourism. She dropped into CBC Radio's All In A Day studios recently with a vegan-friendly version of the popular holiday treat.

The recipe was created by a chef at the school, Anthony Bond, who has since died.

Kosta said getting the texture and flavour just right involved lots of experimentation. She said she wanted to share a cookie recipe that everyone could enjoy — including those who don't consume animal products.

"We want everybody to feel special this time of year," she said.

We already have visions of gingerbread dancing in our heads. We sink our teeth into a recipe. 10:57

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies with Vegan Royal Icing

Ingredients (cookies):

1 kg bread flour

400 g shortening

400 g fine granulated sugar

20 g ground ginger

10 g salt

20 g baking soda

400 g fancy molasses

100 ml water

Ingredients (icing):

85 ml aquafaba (chickpea water)

900 g icing sugar

5 ml vanilla extract

Instructions: