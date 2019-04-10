Cool weather muddling your spirits? We have a drink for that
Local bartenders share their recipes for winter-beating, soul-warming cocktails.
Ottawa finalists for the 'Made With Love' cocktail competition share their boozy recipes
We get it. Everyone's fed up with the snow, the slush and the cold.
So, if we can't warm things up outside, we thought we could warm things up inside with some cocktails from a few local bartenders.
Quintana Taylor of the newly opened Eldorado Taco on Preston Street, Matt Azevedo of Mati, also on Preston, and Sam Lesh from The Belmont on Bank Street in Old Ottawa South were guests on All In A Day Thursday to share the award-winning cocktails they served up at the Made With Love cocktail competition April 1 at Lansdowne Park.
Taylor and Lesh finished first and second, respectively, in the judge's choice category, while Azevedo finished first in the public's choice category.
Gravity by Matt Azevedo, Mati
Ingredients:
- 2 oz premium gin.
- 1 oz apple juice.
- 0.75 oz maple syrup infused with pecan and sage.
- 7 or 8 drops of sunflower seed oil infused with sage.
Method:
- Combine gin, apple juice (Matt altered the juice's pH with citric and malic acids but you don't have to!), and maple syrup with ice in a cocktail shaker.
- Shake.
- Pour into cocktail glass and add the drops of sunflower seed oil to finish. Serves one.
Nighthawks at the Diner by Sam Lesh, The Belmont
Ingredients:
- 2 oz bourbon.
- 1.5 oz honey cinnamon syrup.
- 1.5 oz cold brew coffee.
- Pinch salt.
Method:
- Honey cinnamon syrup is equal parts honey and water.
- Bring that to almost a boil, throw in 3 cinnamon sticks.
- Let that simmer for 20 minutes then let it cool.
- Combine all ingredients and shake in a cocktail shaker with ice.
