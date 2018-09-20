Two people with ties to Ottawa police say they're concerned the force's reluctance to release certain details about criminal charges involving one of their constables could shake public confidence.

Const. Eric Post, 47, is facing 21 charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats related to four separate victims, the Ottawa Police Service announced Wednesday.

Post was suspended from duty on June 13, police said yesterday, and remains suspended.

Post appeared briefly by video at the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday afternoon. In court, the Crown said the sexual assault allegations related to one person.

"[The news] was very disturbing and very surprising. The types of charges here are very serious," said Aisha Sherazi, a former member of the Community Police Action Committee (COMPAC).

The committee disbanded last year but is reforming as the Ottawa Police Community Equity Council, which has a mandate to make connections between police and the city's diverse communities.

Sherazi said the fact an officer has been charged with such serious offences and no information has been released about when and where the alleged incidents occurred could leave some members of the public feeling uneasy.

She believes police should clarify whether the allegations stemmed from incidents that happened while Post was on or off-duty.

"If this happened for example, on the job, that would be very, very frightening. That would make absolutely everybody feel really vulnerable," Sherazi said.

A publication ban prevents any information that could identify the victims from being made public, including whether the officer was in a relationship with any of them or if they were simply members of the community.

"Because we don't know enough information, it's very scary. I think it can be very frustrating. It makes the community feel very vulnerable," Sherazi said.

"I know as a female, I'm looking at this and thinking, 'Oh that's scary.'"

Aisha Sherazi, a former member of the Community Police Action Committee, said Ottawa police need to clarify whether the allegations against Post involve incidents that happened when he was on or off-duty. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Police walk fine line

No one from Ottawa police was willing to be interviewed Wednesday.

However, in a statement, Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau said the allegations and charges against Post were "very serious."

"They run counter to our values and I recognize this information will be disturbing to hear for our community and the members of our service. We must now allow the court process to proceed," Bordeleau wrote.

Bordeleau also thanked officers who worked on the case for their "professionalism."

Larry Hill, a retired deputy police chief with the force, called the number of charges against Post "overwhelming" and said they would worry the community.

He said police have to walk a fine line when releasing information about ongoing investigations to the public, because they don't want to jeopardize the case when it goes to trial.

But he echoed Sherazi's worries about the public's perception.

Larry Hill, former deputy Ottawa police chief, said police have to walk a fine line between releasing information to the public and not compromising a court case. (CBC)

'A public relations issue'

"The police are people in authority. There's a public relations issue here, where you want people to approach the police for help, for advice," he said.

"This type of case may impair that to a certain degree. So you want to keep open lines of communication."

Hill also said other officers are probably just as surprised as the public about the charges.

"The flow of information inside the police service is strong, so you want to ensure that this investigation is done confidentially in order lessen the people talking about it," he said.

"You don't want the officer involved to have an inkling of what's going on."

SIU notified, not investigating

The Ottawa Police Association, the union representing officers, also refused to comment, as did Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, the head of the city's police board.

The Office of the Independent Police Review Director, which oversees all complaints about police in Ontario, said confidentiality concerns meant it couldn't say if complaints had been lodged against Post.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was notified but the police watchdog told CBC News it did not invoke its mandate to investigate.

With files from Laurie Fagan