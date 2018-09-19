RCMP plant tree to show regret for sending Italian-Canadians to work camps

The RCMP planted a tree on the grounds of the Canadian Police College in Ottawa on Tuesday as a sign of regret for their involvement with the internment of 600 Italian-Canadian men during the Second World War.​

In 1940 after declaring war on Germany and its allies, including Italy, the Government of Canada enacted the War Measures Act and declared 31,000 Italian-Canadians enemy aliens.

The RCMP oversaw the arrest and internment of 600 of them.

While in internment camps they were forced to do manual labour, including cutting down trees for firewood.

Roughly 100 of their children and grandchildren were at the college to witness the tree planting, including Joyce Pillarella, whose grandfather Nicola Germano was interned.

"The families appreciate the tree, because a historical marker is a way of giving a voice to people who can't speak," Pillarella told CBC's All In A Day.

600 Italian-Canadian men were sent to internment camps during the Second World War, including Joyce Pillarella's grandfather, Nicola Germano, second from the left in the front row. (Joyce Pillarella)

Some of the men were allowed to leave the camp over the span of the war but were forced to sign gag orders preventing them from speaking about what they experienced, Pillarella said.

"The punishment was repositioned from barbed wire to fear."

Pillarella is a historian who has studied the internment of Italian-Canadians.

She said her grandfather, like most of the interned men, had shared very little with his family about what happened in the camps.

Now little is known about what actually happened there, outside of RCMP documents, she said.

No apology

Tuesday's tree planting was a sign of regret from the RCMP, but not an official apology from the government.

"The RCMP cannot issue an apology because they did not send out the orders for the internment, that was the government," Pillarella said.

Despite that, she said her and the other family members were extremely grateful for the acknowledgement, though it would go even further if the government issued a formal apology.

'It goes a long way in terms of comforting [families] that, as they always knew, their fathers were not criminals."

Given the silence that was forced on those who were interned, Pillarella said the only way forward is open and public acknowledgement.