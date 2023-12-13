Explosives charges laid against Ottawa minor accused of terrorism

An Ottawa youth charged with terrorism-related offences for allegedly targeting Jewish people last week faces three more charges, including two for being in possession or control of explosives.

When announcing the original two charges, the RCMP said the suspect is alleged to have instructed someone, directly or indirectly, to carry out a terrorist activity against "Jewish persons."

Additionally, the youth is charged with "facilitation of a terrorist activity by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance."

CBC has learned, after a Monday court appearance, the accused faces three more charges: a second count of facilitating a terrorist activity and two charges relating to either making or possessing an explosive substance, specifically acetone, a highly flammable liquid.

The Mounties said the suspect was arrested on Friday and their age prevents any further release of information.

The youth is next expected in court on Wednesday.

Police across Canada say reports of hate crimes against Jews and Muslims have been rising since Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel prompting retaliatory military action in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave controlled by the militants.

Community leaders and experts have said they're worried the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has led to an uptick in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate, and risks increased radicalization of youth.

