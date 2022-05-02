RCMP officers slam 'insulting' report on toxic exposure at Kemptville training facility

Some current and former RCMP members are slamming a recent report commissioned by the RCMP that concluded despite the presence of asbestos, lead, silica and other toxic products in a former training facility, there was little risk to the health of its members because their exposure to contaminants was low or non-existent.

The report, produced by Ottawa-based consultant firm BluMetric Environmental, points for example to the lack of disturbance of some contaminated materials, such as the concrete basement, to explain its conclusion.

However, Radio-Canada has obtained an RCMP training manual that details techniques taught at the time to "Special I" members, a covert RCMP squad that trained at the Kemptville building in North Grenville, Ont., south of Ottawa.

The manual reveals the spy trainees would have to drill holes in the walls and concrete basement to install microphones and other surveillance equipment.

They would then have to plaster the holes, sand and paint the walls to erase all traces of their secret work.

BluMetric was mandated by the RCMP to assess the health hazards associated with its former building, following a Radio-Canada/CBC investigation published almost three years ago.

The story revealed the strong presence of numerous contaminants at the facility used by the RCMP from 1988 until 2006, when it was closed and later demolished.

The story also identified at least six RCMP members who had trained at the facility and who died prematurely of cancer or neurological conditions. One of them had his permanent office in the building.

The BluMetric report makes no mention of the deceased employees.

"This report is a joke and the RCMP knows it. It's insulting. They don't care about us," said an RCMP member who became sick following his training in Kemptville.

Many former and active RCMP members are angry at the BluMetric report because, in their view, it downplays the many disturbances to the building structure during their training and the length of time spent in the facility.

CBC has agreed to withhold the names of the members because of the sensitive nature of their work. One member we are calling Mike has written to his employer asking for the report to be reviewed.

The RCMP would not provide CBC with reaction to their comments. BluMetric Environmental has not responded to a request for comments.

A cancer-provoking contaminant

Silica, a contaminant that "causes lung cancer" when airborne, was found in the concrete basement, according to the BluMetric report.

While plaster was not tested for silica, "drilling would have resulted in exposure" if it contained silica, says the report.

But BluMetric estimates the RCMP members were not exposed because the concrete basement and the plaster showed "no drill holes."

"Neither the concrete basement/foundation, nor the plaster were reported to have been damaged. Thus, it is not anticipated that silica was made airborne," states the report.

Yet, according to the training manual obtained by Radio-Canada, "Special I" recruits had to drill a series of holes of various sizes in different walls and in the concrete basement.

The manual also reveals that officers learned how to "repair damage done as a result of technical installations."

"This is a practical session which will show the student the various techniques of filling holes in walls using plaster and various repair compounds," the manual said.

The RCMP officers also practised "matching paint to an existing wall colour from standard paint chips."

When construction workers are exposed to airborne silica, protective measures must be implemented, the BluMetric report said.

According to the RCMP training manual, the recruits were responsible for their own clothing during training and "members should wear work clothes because of the messy and dirty nature of the exercises."

Many members have confirmed they did not wear protective equipment during their training.

In its report, BluMetric said it had to "estimate" the exposure the RCMP employees faced because of a lack of data on the real level of exposure to the contaminants at the time.

To do so, BluMetric said it used scientific studies done on similar activities.

Both BluMetric and the RCMP do not eliminate the possibility that illnesses and injuries could be linked to the former building.

Lead in the water

The BluMetric report also concluded the ingestion of lead-contaminated water at the reported levels "for a short duration on-site is not likely to have caused adverse health effects on adults."

But the report noted it "did not identify studies of blood lead levels that could be applicable to the exposure at the Kemptville Trade Facility".

The RCMP members ate and slept on-site during the training that lasted three weeks at a time.

Many have said they drank the water, used it for cooking, making coffee, brushing their teeth and taking a shower.

The BluMetric report said the lead-contaminated water "may have had an effect on a fetus if consumed by a pregnant person."

Toxic mould

Potential toxic mould was also identified by the report "when the site was still in use" inside the building.

"Since no severe acute health effects were reported … it is unlikely for any chronic health issues to arise from exposure" to mould and fungal spores, the report concluded.

Mould covers the wall of an entryway into the workshop and gymnasium at the former RCMP facility in Kemptville. (Supplied)

However, an RCMP officer who completed four three-week stints at the facility, almost died in 2010. Mike had to have part of his right lung removed after contracting histoplasmosis, a disease caused by fungus.

His doctor has established a direct link between his condition and earlier "workplace environmental exposure."

His case has previously been made public.

Building closed due to dangerous conditions

A 2005 inspection report previously obtained by Radio-Canada alerted the RCMP that "the health and safety of our personnel are in jeopardy by using the existing facility."

The following year, a government report listed many deficiencies at the Kemptville building: "The estimated cost to bring the building up to standard is over $4 million … The estimated cost for demolition is $345,000."

The building was demolished in 2007.