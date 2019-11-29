A former covert RCMP training centre in Kemptville, Ont., that's being blamed for various health problems did in fact contain asbestos, mould and other "hazardous substances," the national police force says.

An internal memo sent Tuesday confirmed the now-demolished Canada Training Centre was an unhealthy place to work, and said all employees who worked there will be sent a "formal notification letter" about the conditions there.

It was issued the same day CBC/Radio-Canada reported on the concerns of a number of officers about the state of the barracks-like building, which trained an RCMP squad tasked with spy operations before closing down in 2006.

"We can confirm that there were hazardous substances present within the building while it was being used to train Special I installers," wrote Staff Sgt. Mike Roach in the memo.

"The hazardous substances identified includes friable asbestos, building materials containing silica, rodent and insect infestation, unsafe levels of lead in the water, and hazardous moulds."

6 troubling deaths

The training centre housed a school used mainly for recruits of the force's Special I unit, whose members are called upon to install electronic surveillance equipment during undercover investigations.

Several Special I agents spoke with Radio-Canada about the state of disrepair at the facility, 50 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa. They also talked about the nature of their training, which involved drilling holes in the walls and the ceiling.

Radio-Canada also spoke to family members of six RCMP officers who trained or worked at the facility and all died between the ages of 39 and 57.

In his memo, Roach said the RCMP was preparing "a formal notification letter that will contain additional information regarding the conditions at Kemptville [and] will be sent directly to every employee that has been identified as having worked in the Kemptville building."

The RCMP did not respond to requests for an interview about the memo.