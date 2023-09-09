How 'visionary' architect Raymond Moriyama left his imprint on Ottawa

If you listen closely inside the Moriyama Regeneration Hall at the Canadian War Museum, you'll hear wind whistle through the solemn space.

It's a recording made when the Ottawa museum was a construction site in the early 2000s, captured at the request of architect Raymond Moriyama, whose firm designed the eye-catching building.

Moriyama, who died earlier this month in Toronto at age 93, was forcefully relocated with his family to a camp in the B.C. interior during the Second World War.

Born in Vancouver, he went on to a storied career as an internationally-known architect, designing everything from the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo to the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto — the latter now at the centre of a heritage dispute between preservationists and the provincial government.

But the Canadian War Museum, opened at Lebreton Flats in 2005 in time for the 60th anniversary of Victory Day, remains Moriyama's signature work, at least here in Ottawa.

The embedded wind landscape inside the hall — renamed in Moriyama's honour in 2021 — is one example of the experiential design touches that made Moriyama unique.

"It reminded him of his experiences as a young boy interned in camp ... which is really at the core of much of Raymond's inspiration for the museum," said Caroline Dromaguet, the museum's CEO.

'The world has lost a visionary architect,' the firm Moriyama founded in 1958 said of his death. (Moriyama Teshima Architects)

Wartime experiences informed design

Emmanuelle van Rutten, an Ottawa-based partner at the Toronto firm Moriyama founded in 1958, worked alongside him on the war museum's design.

Moriyama would share his wartime experiences throughout the design process, she said.

"I don't know that that informed the design in a literal way. I think it informed the fact that war is difficult and it affects people differently," van Rutten said.

Its exterior, she said, feels like it's emerging from the earth and is "sculptural in terms of its presence."

The war museum's low-lying forms hug the earth by the corner of Booth Street and Wellington Street. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Dromaguet said Moriyama's intention was "for people to feel a little bit destabilized right when they walked into the lobby," with the museum's uneven floors and exposed raw materials.

The museum — which also includes a green roof covered in the same grasses that grow along the Ottawa River — projects "a forward-looking hope for a world that can move beyond conflict," said Toon Dreessen, an Ottawa architect who once served on an award jury with Moriyama.

The Canadian War Museum's Regeneration Hall was renamed after Moriyama in 2021. (Canadian War Museum)

Ottawa branch of firm opened in 2006

In 2006, one year after the war museum was completed, Moriyama Teshima Architects opened its Ottawa branch and would go on to design several other prominent buildings in the city.

The list includes the new, four-level underground visitor welcome centre at Parliament Hill and the Aga Khan Foundation Canada's Delegation of the Ismaili Imamat building on Sussex Drive.

Those projects were done in partnership with Fumihiko Maki and IBI Group, respectively.

By that point, Moriyama was mostly working in an emeritus role and not directly involved with the buildings, van Rutten said.

Visitors to the Delegation of the Ismaili Imamat wander through the gardens during Doors Open Ottawa on June 3, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Moriyama's firm also has a hand, alongside Kasian Architecture Interior Design and Planning Ltd., in the rehabilitation of the federal government's West Memorial Building on Wellington Street.

That's the building with the attached memorial arch dedicated to all who served in the Second World War. The Supreme Court of Canada will be temporarily housed there while the court itself undergoes modernization.

This rendering shows what's intended for the rehabilitation the West Memorial Building on Wellington Street. (Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Designed building housing city hall, too

Fifteen years before the war museum was completed, Moriyama designed another structure Ottawans know well: city hall.

Facing Confederation Park, and perched between the provincial courthouse and the Heritage Building where Mayor Mark Sutcliffe holds office, the building was originally built as the headquarters of the Regional Municipality of Ottawa-Carleton.

But in 2001, 11 municipalities combined to become the City of Ottawa, so 110 Laurier Ave. West became Ottawa City Hall. It's where city councillors meet to decide policy to this day.

110 Laurier Ave. West was initially built as the headquarters of the Regional Municipality of Ottawa-Carleton, but in 2001 multiple municipalities combined to become the City of Ottawa, so the building became Ottawa City Hall. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"The building's got to be [more than] 30 years old and still works like new," Dreessen said. "It's just a beautifully articulated, carefully crafted, well-designed space."

"It's very much an urban building and still behaves beautifully as an urban building in the sense that it's really interconnected with the existing pattern of the streets," van Rutten added.

Moriyama may not have been from Ottawa, but "I think Ottawa was a really important city for him," van Rutten said.

"He did such such amazing work," said van Rutten, who is from the nation's capital. "It actually means a lot to me to to walk around and see our buildings."