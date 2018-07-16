Skip to Main Content
Sens fans take to Twitter to mourn Ray Emery

Ottawa Senators fans are mourning the passing of the team's former goaltender Ray Emery after news of his death broke on Sunday.

Emery backstopped Ottawa to the Stanley Cup final in 2007

Ray Emery, whose NHL career began in Ottawa and featured stops in four other NHL cities, Germany and Russia, died on Sunday at age 35. ((Frank Gunn/Canadian Press))

Emery, 35, drowned in Lake Ontario in Hamilton, according to local police.

The netminder played for several teams, but in Ottawa he is best remembered for backstopping the Senators to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup final in 2007.

Fans took to twitter to mourn Emery and share some of their fondest memories of the goaltender.

Even fans of rival teams expressed sadness at his passing.

Fans recalled their favourite Emery moments...

...including some personal encounters.

