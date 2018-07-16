Sens fans take to Twitter to mourn Ray Emery

Ottawa Senators fans are mourning the passing of the team's former goaltender Ray Emery after news of his death broke on Sunday.

Emery, 35, drowned in Lake Ontario in Hamilton, according to local police.

The netminder played for several teams, but in Ottawa he is best remembered for backstopping the Senators to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup final in 2007.

Fans took to twitter to mourn Emery and share some of their fondest memories of the goaltender.

No matter what,<br>I am always still a big fan of Ray emery even past since his run as a goaltender of the Ottawa Senators for the 2007 Playoff. <br>He was a good person.<br>R.I.P Ray Emery <br>Your a hall of famer to me. <a href="https://twitter.com/Senators?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Senators</a> thank you for having him as our goaltender. <a href="https://t.co/I2Apx4WPbe">pic.twitter.com/I2Apx4WPbe</a> —@OfficialCspt

Ray Emery. What a character. Exactly the sort of hero this town needs more of. Thoughts to his family and friends. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Senators?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Senators</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPRazor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPRazor</a> —@Hartamophone

OK serious post...Ray Emery was my favourite Sens goalie of all time and it sucks that he died today. That is all. (Now please carry on with your regularly scheduled cute animal pics and angry political tweets). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goalielife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goalielife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hockeylife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hockeylife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sens</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> —@Kat_Fergie

Growing up watching this fighter play in Ottawa was a treat as a kid.<br><br>Rest In Peace Ray Emery. <a href="https://t.co/O2b4nYXUGe">pic.twitter.com/O2b4nYXUGe</a> —@KyleTheSSHD

I'm still trying to process Ray Emery being gone and so young. You made Ottawa proud. RIP <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> Keep that spirit alive up there, buddy! —@HeyItsLeila

Even fans of rival teams expressed sadness at his passing.

This one is really shocking... Ray Emery passes away at 35. I really liked him, even when he was in Ottawa... and that's really saying something. That has to be a tough one for his family and friends. —@BigNiceJohn

As a Buffalo fan, I loathed Ray Emery in Ottawa. Sad to hear of his passing today though. He was definitely a competitor. Andrew Peters and Marty Biron found that out the hard way. —@CodyTucker_LSJ

Fans recalled their favourite Emery moments...

Ray Emery was Ottawa’s starting goalie for my first ever NHL game... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPEmery?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPEmery</a> —@FatherDoren

<a href="https://twitter.com/martybiron43?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@martybiron43</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/28CGiroux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@28CGiroux</a> it's too young 4 anyone to go, sorry to find out that Ray Emery left us too soon. Never met him but saw him play live twice in Ottawa. And the fight he had with Marty and then <a href="https://twitter.com/besidecraig?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@besidecraig</a> (Peters) was one of the all time great hockey highlites. RIP RAZOR —@baumer72

Ray Emery is my very first memory of the Ottawa Senators, watching him skate down the ice grinning ear to ear just to go fight somebody (anybody) is something I'll never forget. Rest in peace my man♥️ —@borderhopper613

...including some personal encounters.

Met Ray Emery a long time ago when he was with the Ottawa Senators. Will never forget it. He was backing up Dominik Hasek at the time. Such a kind man and took time to speak with me. RIP. —@DHTLogan

I’ll always remember his Hummer cruising around Ottawa the spring Ottawa made the run for the Stanley Cup. Ray Emery remembered by hockey community <a href="https://t.co/tsHGyxZkzD">https://t.co/tsHGyxZkzD</a> —@mizmulligan