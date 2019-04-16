Rawlson King has won the byelection in Rideau-Rockcliffe to replace Tobi Nussbaum, according to unofficial results posted Monday evening.

King received 1,529 votes, or 18.36 per cent of the vote, to win over second-place finisher Jamie Kwong, who had 1,406 votes.

City Clerk Rick O’Connor says Rawlson King is the unofficial winner until they sign off tomorrow am -he’ll be sworn in as a councillor Tuesday am at City Hall -turn out 31% -a victory for by-elxn says O’Connor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/HKHH3Xa2rx">pic.twitter.com/HKHH3Xa2rx</a> —@onthebeat1

He would be the first black city councillor in Ottawa's history. As of 2016, black people — Ottawa's largest visible minority group — made up six per cent of the city's population.

Official results will be announced by Ottawa's city clerk on Tuesday morning, but unofficial numbers show a turnout of 30.61 per cent.

King is the president of the Overbrook Community Association and a board member at the Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre. He is also the co-chair of the Ottawa Police Service Community Equity Council.

He has lived in Rideau-Rockcliffe for 15 years and graduated from Carleton University with a bachelor of journalism and a masters degree in communications.

Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/rawlsonking?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rawlsonking</a> on your win! I look forward to working with you and to your contributions to Rideau-Rockcliffe and on City Council. I’d also like to thank all those who’ve put their name on the ballot in this by-election - our democracy is stronger because of you. —@JimWatsonOttawa

17 candidates competed in the byelection that was triggered when Nussbaum took a position leading the National Capital Commission.

The campaign featured one debate where 16 of the the 17 candidates took part.

The ward is one of the most diverse in the city and includes affluent neighbourhoods like New Edinburgh and Rockcliffe Park combined with areas where socio-economic challenges are more obvious, as in parts of Overbrook.