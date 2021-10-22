Eastern Ontario parent frustrated with lack of rapid tests in schools

While rapid antigen COVID-19 tests have been available in Outaouais elementary schools since the end of September, students just across the river in eastern Ontario still rely on PCR tests that require days of isolation while waiting for results.

Sonia Fournier's two children attend an elementary school in Alexandria, Ont., about 100 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, and they have had to isolate at home awaiting COVID-19 test results on three separate occasions since the start of the new school year.

"Where are the rapid antigen tests in our schools?" Fortier asked Friday.

"If it is difficult to have them ... could we deal with the pharmacies? I'm to the point where I would be willing to pay."

Fournier says rapid antigen tests available in schools could greatly ease the burden on many parents, especially in rural areas where testing can be tougher to access. Keeping children at home for several days makes it difficult to balance work and child care, she says.

"That means between two and four days where my kids are at home ... I do recognize that I'm privileged to work from home, but as the majority of parents who are doing it with kids, it is quite a challenge."

For those who can't work from home, Fournier says the issue is even more challenging for parents to manage.

Sonia Fournier wants a large-scale deployment of rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits in schools within the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. (RADIO-CANADA / DENIS BABIN)

Limited options for PCR testing

Last week, Fournier received a call from school staff telling her her five-year-old son was ill, which meant she had to immediately put her work on hiatus to pick up him up and find an appointment for a PCR test.

"This time around, the (isolation) lasted two days. then I have to do the co-ordination with my colleagues, excuse myself again ... I'm becoming an under-performing, tense and frustrated employee ... It all makes it very difficult," she said.

The closest testing centre was closed, so Fournier drove her son to Hawkesbury to get tested for COVID-19, which is about 60 kilometres from their home.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore has said the current system of using PCR tests for symptomatic children is effective and he's "very happy with our ability to limit outbreaks in the school setting."

At his weekly press briefing Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said discussions were underway with the four school boards within the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) to expand access to rapid tests in schools.

Roumeliotis said rapid tests would still only be provided through select schools with a higher risk chosen by the EOHU. He said the health unit was taking a targeted approach as the COVID-19 case numbers in schools were trending downward.



As of Oct. 20, there were three active COVID-19 outbreaks in schools within the EOHU.

CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, has tried to ease the burden on assessment centres with take-home testing kits for families, which still require days of isolation for the child being tested.