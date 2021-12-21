Hundreds line up before dawn, end up with rapid test rain check

Hundreds of people lined up early Tuesday morning in Ottawa to acquire a box of free COVID-19 rapid tests, only to be given a rain check due to a shipment delay.

The Ontario government had stated tests would be available Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Minto Recreation Complex in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, the first non-LCBO location to hand out tests to the public at no cost.

When the doors opened, staff instead handed out 1,000 wristbands — guaranteeing those people a box of rapid tests — and told them to come back in a few hours.

Belinda Batten, the first person in line, says she arrived around 4 a.m. She's immunocompromised and wants to have people in her home for Christmas.

"It's important to have them tested," said Batten, who was disappointed in the operation Tuesday. "We haven't seen any organization, at all."

Belinda Batten was the first in line and says the delayed rollout was disorganized. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The recreation centre's large parking lot filled and the line for tests stretched out to nearby residential streets.

Lois Frankel was another resident hopeful for a box of tests. She says she arrived shortly after 6 a.m. and she did receive a green wristband. She said she wanted to get there early given one million rapid tests were quickly gobbled up by visitors at participating LCBOs across Ontario last Friday.

"I'm lucky," said Frankel, who lives in the Westboro area.

"I think the whole thing is an incredible opportunity. I'm not frustrated or anything. I was prepared to stand in line for an hour and a half and know that when I got to the door, maybe all the kits would be gone."

Lois Frankel says she was lucky to get a wristband, which staff said would guarantee her a box of rapid tests when she returned later on Tuesday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Unlike PCR tests, which are offered at hospitals and other health-care settings and are considered the gold standard in testing, rapid antigen tests offer a quick way to detect a potential infection.

While the highly sensitive PCR tests are sent off for lab analysis and typically take at least a day to provide patients with results, rapid tests are a bit like an at-home pregnancy test: A do-it-yourself version that shows results in around 15 minutes.

The demand for PCR tests has been so high, though, public health officials have expressed potentially limiting access to essential workers and the most vulnerable population. That has only increased demand for rapid tests.

New 12 p.m. pickup time

The province's "holiday testing blitz" page was updated later Tuesday morning to say tests will be available at the recreation centre at 12 p.m.

CBC News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment on the delayed rollout and awaits a response.

The Minto Recreation Complex, where tests are set to be handed out each day through Christmas Eve, is the first of 10 community sites expected to have free rapid tests for Ottawa residents.

Line up must have 150 people min. Hard to tell. So far away! That’s the rec centre in the background. 5:45 am <a href="https://t.co/EjHmAkRx6O">pic.twitter.com/EjHmAkRx6O</a> —@PlainElaJane

None of the other Ottawa locations have been announced yet.

"Locations across the province were identified by local health partners and businesses where higher traffic is anticipated over the holiday season and where vaccinated and unvaccinated people are likely to gather," the ministry said in an email Monday.

"Additional pop-ups will be added to the website upon confirmation by individual locations."

The ministry denied accusations this first site was chosen because it is in the riding of PC MPP Lisa MacLeod. Barrhaven schools recently saw an "explosive growth" in cases, according to Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health.

The suburb has been the site of a large school outbreak and a large outbreak at a martial arts studio. Each of those outbreaks has since ended.