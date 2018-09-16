Raoul Bhaneja marks 20 years of hustle since TIFF debut

It's been 20 years since Ottawa actor Raoul Bhaneja hit the film scene running at the Toronto International Film Festival with the premiere of Extraordinary Visitor, his first feature film

Since then, Bhaneja, who now lives in Toronto, has packed his resumé with numerous film and TV credits, not to mention stage work and musical endeavours with his band Raoul and The Big Time.

On this 20th anniversary of the independent comedy — set in Newfoundland, and co-starring Mary Walsh — Bhaneja took time to chat with Alan Neal, host of CBC Radio's All In A Day.

In that interview, Bhaneja looks back on the influence TIFF has had on both his career and on Canada's film industry, while also reflecting on the impact game changers like Netflix and digital film have had on the industry.