Skip to Main Content
Lawyer for assistant Sens GM calls charges 'baseless' in court
New

Lawyer for assistant Sens GM calls charges 'baseless' in court

The lawyer for Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee says harassment charges against his client are "baseless."

Motion to dismiss harassment charges will be argued July 20 in Buffalo city court

CBC News ·
Randy Lee, currently suspended from his role as assistant general manager of the Ottawa Senators, pleaded not guilty to a second charge of harassment during a brief court appearance on Friday. (Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photography/Ottawa Senators Hockey Club)

The lawyer for Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee says harassment charges against his client are "baseless."

Attorney Paul Cambria made the comments Friday after a brief court hearing in which Lee pleaded not guilty to a second charge of harassment. Lee already had pleaded not guilty to a previous charge.

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver in May, when Buffalo was hosting the NHL rookie combine.

He has been suspended by the Senators.

Cambria's motion to dismiss the harassment charges will be argued July 20 in Buffalo city court.

The Erie County district attorney's office will oppose the motion.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us